3 wrestlers Daniel Bryan could face outside WWE

Is Daniel Bryan done with WWE?

Daniel Bryan's contract expires on September 1st but the biggest WWE star of the modern era hasn't re-signed with WWE at the time of this writing. The WWE universe has been speculating, pro wrestling journalists as well are still unsure of his future.

There's a lot going on around Daniel Bryan because of Nicole's breakup with John Cena and Brie expecting another kid. The man is constantly busy ever since he returned back in the ring at WrestleMania and thereafter. He has been caught up in multiple assignments, as part of Total Bellas and WWE shows.

The wrestler is loved by the WWE Universe and wrestling fans worldwide. He is a founding member of the ROH and it would be nice to see him move there, but that is just speculation.

The WWE would not want their biggest wrestler to make a move out of the company, and in-turn give more business options to their rivals. They would do all in their power to retain this technical and submission expert.

Although Daniel's future still hangs in the balance, here are 3 wrestlers he could face if he moves out of the WWE.

#3 Christopher Daniels (Ring of Honor)

Daniel vs Daniels

Christopher Daniels is a master inside the ring. The pro has been working inside the squared circle since 1993. He has worked in the independent circuit and also TNA, ROH. He did sign with WWE and worked as a jobber from 1998 to 2001 before moving over to WCW and other promotions worldwide.

It is safe to say that he is one of the best wrestlers outside WWE and it would be an absolute treat for wrestling fans to witness a match between these two experienced performers.

The feud between them can be booked as a battle of the best, in which Bryan's submission moves can be countered with Daniels athletic ability.

The match between them would be a 5-star match, and you better believe that.