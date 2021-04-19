3 WWE heel turns that made careers and 2 that destroyed

Heels and faces are two essential ingredients in pro wrestling. WWE, the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, knows the value of these two characters.

Almost every single month we see a Superstar turning heel. Previous years have witnessed a similar trend as well, where the WWE shocked us by turning the likes of Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, and Dean Ambrose into heel superstars. Heel wrestlers, in my opinion, are more important than face wrestlers. Baron Corbin is an example of a great heel.

I know a majority of the fans would never agree with me on this but you have to see his work. At the time, any wrestler would get cheers in front of Corbin, he is such a great heel that the fans will never refrain from booing him.

However, that’s not what this article is about. Much like any other factor in wrestling, a heel turn will either make a career or destroy it. Some Superstars were lucky to become successful heels and some weren’t. In this article, I will talk about 5 heel turns that made or broke careers in WWE.

#3 Made: AJ Styles

AJ Styles and The Good Brothers attacked John Cena

AJ Styles made his shocking debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble. Even though he didn’t win that battle royal, he created quite an impact on the WWE universe. He scaled up the ranks in quick time and won the WWE Championship 8 months later.

Styles gained awareness without working for the WWE but after losing to Roman Reigns a couple of times, he lost a lot of momentum. The Phenomenal One needed something big in order to become relevant again. Here comes the heel turn.

Styles turned heel on an episode of Monday Night Raw where he attacked John Cena. I’m not saying that this heel turn made Styles what he is today. Instead, I’m saying that this heel turn made him relevant again as he had already lost some momentum due to losing continuously.

Styles then feuded with many superstars and became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Dean Ambrose at Backlash 2016. Even though he then lost some matches to James Ellsworth, Styles covered all the loses in a short time.

Styles has established himself as a force to reckon with in the WWE. He was dubbed as the hottest free agent back in the day owing to his mastery over technical wrestling and the WWE were lucky enough to land him.

Styles also has the distinction of being the Undertaker's last WrestleMania opponent. The phenom recently retired from wrestling after his clash with AJ Styles.

