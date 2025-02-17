3 WWE legends who must get a farewell tour like John Cena, according to The Undertaker 

WWE's Farewell Tour for John Cena is truly one of its kind. While the promotion has previously hosted retirement matches where wrestlers compete a final time and call it a day, Cena's Farewell Tour allows him to celebrate an extraordinary wrestling career.

Ad

However, like Cena, several other wrestling personalities who are currently active have remarkable resumes and probably deserve similar farewell tours when they choose to retire. Recently, during an episode of SHAK Wrestling, The Undertaker revealed the names of three legends who deserve to get their own farewell tours:

#3. One of WWE's most creative brains, Paul Heyman

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

Trending

On SHAK Wrestling, The Undertaker said he did not know how long Paul Heyman intended to stay in the wrestling business, but he deserved a farewell tour due to all that he achieved and how he helped build talents. If one thinks of it, Taker's assessment is hard to disagree with.

In his wrestling career and WWE, Heyman was responsible for building some of the finest wrestlers known to mankind. The Wiseman is not only responsible for the success of Roman Reigns but also for names like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. It's also worth noting that The Undertaker was a "Paul Heyman guy" in WCW.

Ad

#2. The man who hears voices in his head, Randy Orton

Ad

Randy Orton should be a definite choice for getting a farewell tour, according to The Undertaker. In the same conversation, 'Taker mentioned that Orton had a storied career. After all, The Viper is known as The Legend Killer for a reason.

In his WWE career till now, Randy Orton won 14 World Championships. However, that is not all. He is also a former Intercontinental and United States Champion. The RKO specialist also held various Tag Team Championships on four occasions, making him a Grand Slam Champion.

Ad

#1. Chicago's own, CM Punk

Ad

CM Punk was one of the first names 'Taker took when he discussed names who deserved farewell tours. While The Deadman did not expand much on Punk, it's obvious why the Chicago-born wrestler is on his list. Like the names mentioned above, Punk also has a glorious career behind him.

While the former AEW star found himself surrounded by controversy on many occasions, in no way did these incidents affect Punk's popularity among wrestling fans. That's one reason why the 46-year-old is still going strong and is potentially on the brink of winning a World Championship at some point in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback