3 WWE legends The Rock and John Cena can bring in as their manager

The Rock's and John Cena's alliance surprised the WWE Universe. This will deeply affect the Road to WrestleMania as The Cenation Leader prepares to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Mania 41.

The 16-time World Champion turned heel for the first time in more than two decades, and it will be interesting to see how WWE Creative develops this character and the feud with The American Nightmare, who will seek revenge after being beaten down by Cena and The Rock in the final minutes of Elimination Chamber.

At the same time, The Rock and John Cena's alliance could see the arrival of a WWE legend who could serve as their manager. We take a look at three legendary names that could join The Final Boss and The Cenation Leader.

#3. Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns

The Wiseman hasn't been seen in WWE for weeks, and he is expected to return when Roman Reigns returns. This could happen as early as this Friday on SmackDown or next Monday on RAW when Seth Rollins and CM Punk will collide in a Steel Cage Match.

However, Paul Heyman could return with a plan and turn heel again, betraying The OTC and aligning with The Final Boss and The Cenation Leader. It remains unclear what WWE Creative has planned for The Wiseman, but a heel turn would allow him to insert Roman Reigns into The Rock/John Cena storyline.

#2. Ric Flair could become part of John Cena's farewell tour

The WWE legend hasn't been seen in WWE since 2021 when he left the company. It would make sense for him to return and be part of Cena's farewell tour, as the latter aims to overcome him and become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

On that occasion, The Nature Boy could be at ringside when John Cena fights Cody Rhodes, aiming to make history. Ric Flair could stay around during Cena's farewell tour and appear alongside The Cenation Leader whenever the latter shows up in WWE, similar to how Paul Heyman does with Roman Reigns.

#1. Triple H could have a heel turn and side with The Rock and John Cena

The WWE boss has done a great job as Head of Creative and could also join The Rock and John Cena's alliance, introducing a new angle to the storyline while having a heel turn.

Fans haven't seen The Game involved in storylines since he took over control of WWE, aside from a segment he had with Randy Orton on SmackDown during Orton's feud with Kevin Owens.

This time, however, he could join The Rock and Cena, like Ric Flair, getting a role similar to Paul Heyman's since he has officially retired from in-ring competition.

This would be a great move for WWE and would further raise fans' interest, considering the status of the three legends, along with The Rock and Triple H running things in the company.

Cena and The Rock are expected to show up later in the month, with The Cenation Leader being part of WWE's European Tour, beginning in mid-March.

