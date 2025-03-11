3 WWE stars who can help Jey Uso dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso and Gunther continue their feud ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41. Week after week, the two superstars take shots at one another, either in the ring or backstage.

Ad

Still, The Ring General has remained undefeated in singles action against The Yeet Master and has already defeated him in a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

With that in mind, we take a look at three WWE stars who could show up and help the 2025 Royal Rumble winner dethrone Gunther.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

#3. Rikishi wants Jey Uso to become World Champion

Ad

Trending

Rikishi has been quite vocal about Jey Uso since he became a megastar and fan favorite on RAW. The Yeet Master has the momentum on his side, and the WWE legend could be the one to help him make history at WrestleMania 41.

The Hall of Famer could appear at The Grandest Stage of Them All and interfere in the match to distract The Ring General, enabling Jey Uso to capitalize and become World Champion for the first time in his WWE career.

Ad

Rikishi has been rumored to return to WWE after several years. He was initially connected to The Bloodline saga, but he could ultimately come back to help Jey in making history at 'Mania.

#2. The Alpha Academy has unfinished business with Gunther

Ad

They have unfinished business with Gunther because both Akira Tozawa and Otis faced The Ring General, during which the latter attempted to humiliate both stars.

The Alpha Academy had a backstage segment with Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW, where they told him that they had his back as he headed into his title match with The Ring General.

Given that neither Otis nor Akira Tzawa has a clear direction for WrestleMania 41 and might not even work the blockbuster Premium Live Event, WWE Creative could make them part of the rivalry at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

The Alpha Academy could come to the aid of the Yeet Master by being at ringside to distract The Ring General and allow Jey Uso to capitalize.

#1. Jimmy Uso could come to the aid of his brother

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last year, Jimmy and Jey were rivals, facing off in a Brother vs. Brother Match at WrestleMania 40. However, things have changed this year.

Jimmy had a face turn as well and the two have been on the same page for months after reuniting during The Bloodline Civil War.

At the same time, Jimmy Uso is feuding with Drew McIntyre. However, he lacks a clear path for WrestleMania 41 since The Scottish Warrior is expected to face Damian Priest at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

So, Jimmy may not have a match at 'Mania, but he could appear at the show to help his brother make history and become World Champion for the first time in his career.

Like Rikishi and The Alpha Academy, the former Tag Team Champion could appear and distract the champ to allow his brother to take advantage and earn the victory.

In all three cases, there will be no physical confrontation with Gunther, as a disqualification will allow the reigning champion to retain his title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback