3 WWE stars who can be the next John Cena after he retires

John Cena stunned the WWE Universe with his heel turn in the final moments of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event back on March 1st. The Cenation Leader turned heel and aligned with The Rock, assaulting his WrestleMania 41 opponent, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Fast forward to nearly a month later, the 16-time World Champion has taken shots at the WWE Universe and has promised to become a 17-time World Champion at The Showcase of the Immortals and retire with the title.

As his farewell tour continues and ends in late December, we take a look at three WWE Superstars who could become the next John Cena once the latter officially retires from wrestling at the end of 2025.

Ad

Trending

#3. Seth Rollins is a megastar in WWE

Ad

Since moving to the main roster nearly a dozen years ago, he has accomplished everything and has become a megastar in the business.

He has worked both as a face and as a heel, and WWE considers him one of its top stars. As he has a few great years left in WWE, he could replace John Cena, given his excellent wrestling and mic skills, as well as his work ethic.

Ad

Currently a face, WWE could push him further once Cena is out. He could even be the Cenation Leader's final opponent in December.

#2. Jey Uso has become a fan favorite

Ad

Jey Uso has received a major push by WWE ever since he left The Bloodline and moved to Monday Night RAW nearly a couple of years ago. He won his first singles title in WWE after becoming the Intercontinental Champion a few months ago.

Jey Uso even went on to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and will now take on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, aiming to become world champion for the first time in his WWE career.

Ad

He is a fan favorite, and WWE fans love him, even though his title match with Gunther hasn't gotten a warm reception from the WWE Universe in terms of ticket sales.

In addition, WWE Creative would continue to push the Yeet Master as a face going forward, and given his popularity among WWE fans, he could become the next John Cena.

#1. Cody Rhodes has a feud with John Cena

Ad

Cody Rhodes is the most likely choice for the next John Cena. He is the top babyface in WWE and the one who has taken over the company since he finished his story and became the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40.

He has worked the majority of premium live events and the shows on SmackDown, and his work ethic reminds us of Cena's past days when he was working full-time and was the face of WWE.

Ad

Their battle at 'Mania will be a blockbuster match, which could also see Cena pass the torch to The American Nightmare as the next face of WWE, even though their rivalry is far from over and will continue in the coming months, with The Rock getting involved as well.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will have another face-off next Monday on RAW in London in the finale of WWE's European Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback