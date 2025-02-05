3 WWE stars who can turn heel in February and 2 who can turn babyface

WWE is continuously shocking fans with unexpected appearances, interesting feuds, and major changes to different superstar personalities. As The Road to WrestleMania continues, fans can expect more twists and turns this month alone.

WWE opened February with a bang. The 2025 Royal Rumble featured returns like AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and more along with special appearances from Joe Hendry, Trish Stratus, and more. With the Elimination Chamber also on the rise, more shocking moments can take place.

For this list, we will look at two WWE babyfaces who can turn heel and three heels who can turn babyface in February:

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

#3. and #2. WWE stars who can turn heel: Bianca Belair and Naomi

Expand Tweet

Trending

A change in Bianca Belair's tag team partner happened in November last year when it was revealed that Jade Cargill was attacked backstage on SmackDown, causing her to miss Survivor Series: WarGames and months of WWE television.

However, The EST of WWE didn't spend much time being alone as the spot was quickly filled by Naomi. Since then, fans and fellow superstars have begun accusing the current Women Tag Team Champions as the mystery attacker especially since they were quick to replace her.

With reports stating that Jade Cargill is already back at the Performance Center, it's possible that in her time off, she found out who her attacker was and can make quick work of attacking them after returning.

#1. Superstar who can turn heel: LA Knight

LA Knight lost the United States title at Survivor Series [Image Credits: WWE.com]

LA Knight has lost momentum on the SmackDown brand for a while. After losing the United States Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series, he hasn't had a memorable feud or storyline.

With Elimination Chamber coming up, this can be The Megastar's only way of being part of WrestleMania 41. Due to this, he can lose control in the following weeks on SmackDown to ensure a spot at the Chamber and The Show of Shows.

#2. Superstar who can turn face: Austin Theory

Anytime a breakup or disagreement is teased between A-Town Down Under, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory would quickly dismiss it. However, it's hard to deny the issues they're experiencing, especially on NXT lately. From the looks of it, the former United States Champion is the one who is more likely to break away from the team.

Austin Theory didn't win over fans when he was pushed heavily as the US Champion and Money in the Bank contract winner. He was able to redeem himself in the years that followed, and won over fans when he was paired up with Grayson Waller. Now, fans are clamoring for him to finally return to a singles run, which might just happen soon.

#1. Superstar who can turn face: Piper Niven

Expand Tweet

At the 2025 Women's Rumble match, Chelsea Green was among the female stars who were performing well until she was accidentally eliminated by her very own partner, Piper Niven. Due to this, some consequences might be happening.

On SmackDown, Niven can continue apologizing to her partner who would then instruct her to do a lot of things as her "punishment" and consequence. However, Piper can grow tired of her actions and turn on her partner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback