3 WWE stars who could cost Damian Priest the Elimination Chamber qualifying match on SmackDown

Damian Priest will look to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match when he takes on Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat match on SmackDown. The Punisher wants to enter the Chamber and fight to get another title opportunity, this time against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Still, he faces a tough challenge. Strowman and Fatu, who currently have their own rivalry, will do their best to win the match and advance to the Chamber.

The two fellow SmackDown Superstars might not be the only obstacles he will need to overcome. In this article, we examine three superstars who might get involved and cost him the match and the opportunity to enter the Elimination Chamber.

#3. Carmelo Hayes is in search of a new storyline

He has done a good job as a heel on SmackDown, but has yet to find success in singles action. He could go after Damian Priest in order to start a new feud and build momentum that will help him get back on track.

Both superstars are without direction at the moment, and it appears that they have no path to WrestleMania 41 either. Unless Damian Priest goes after Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship, he could get involved in a mini-feud with Carmelo Hayes.

#2. Drew McIntyre could take revenge for the Royal Rumble elimination

Damian Priest was the one to eliminate The Scottish Warrior from the Royal Rumble match, preventing him from fighting for a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

This spot created controversy after LA Knight accidentally got involved in McIntyre's elimination, causing Drew's backstage frustration. WWE Creative planned for The Scottish Warrior to start a feud with both The Punisher and The Megastar, even though WWE should keep this feud on SmackDown and not extend it to WrestleMania 41.

Still, it would be a good chance for Drew McIntyre to show up at the match and cost Priest the victory, taking revenge for his elimination at the Royal Rumble match a couple of weeks ago.

#1. Finn Balor could re-ignite his feud with Damian Priest

Finn Balor appears to be out of control lately. He failed to win the Royal Rumble, he lost to Damian Priest, who moved to SmackDown, and he is no longer the Tag Team Champion on RAW after he and JD McDonagh lost to the War Raiders.

In addition, he continues to deal with internal tension in The Judgment Day, especially with Dominik Mysterio and the former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

Thus, he could go to SmackDown and cost Priest the match, re-igniting the feud with The Punisher. On that occasion, WWE Creative could extend this rivalry either to the Elimination Chamber for one final match between the two superstars that would end their rivalry once and for all.

If that were to happen, a stipulation could be added to the match, where if Finn Balor lost to Damian Priest again, he would have to leave The Judgment Day once and for all, which would help him make a fresh start in singles action.

