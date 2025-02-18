3 WWE stars who could cost Seth Rollins the Men’s Elimination Chamber match

Seth Rollins completed the list of superstars that will compete at the Elimination Chamber match in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, March 1. The Revolutionary will be joining Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, CM Punk, and the legendary John Cena, who will compete in the Elimination Chamber for the last time in his illustrious WWE career.

The winner of the match will go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, but it is unclear yet who WWE Creative will pick as the winner.

As for the former World Heavyweight Champion, he might have to deal with another challenge during the match, as there could be a few superstars who could cost him the victory. In this article, we take a look at three of them.

#3. Karrion Kross is in search of a new storyline

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are looking for a new storyline after the departure of The AOP and Paul Ellering, which ended The Final Testament. Kross and his wife appear to have moved to singles action, with the former targeting both Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins.

It remains unclear whether this is to convince them to side with him and create a new faction or to start a feud with them, but Karrion Kross is trying to make both superstars turn heel.

Thus, should he go after him at the Chamber and cost him the victory, he could either start a mini-feud with him or team up with him to start a new faction, with The Visionary as a heel.

#2. CM Punk has a mega-feud with Seth Rollins

The two megastars are in the middle of a mega-feud, which is far from over. They fought at the RAW premiere on Netflix in early January, with CM Punk claiming the victory.

Given how much they don't like each other, if The Best in the World gets eliminated first, he could assault Seth Rollins and prevent him from winning the Elimination Chamber and getting a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

That would add a new angle to their rivalry and lead to another match, either at WrestleMania 41 or in one of the following premium live events.

#1. Roman Reigns seeks revenge after what happened at Royal Rumble

The most likely scenario is that the OTC will show up at Elimination Chamber and will look to cost Seth Rollins the victory to get revenge from The Visionary after what happened at the Royal Rumble, where Rollins snapped and stomped Reigns at ringside.

According to WWE's update, the Undisputed Tribal Chief is dealing with injuries, but these injuries should not prevent him from interfering in the Chamber match and costing Seth Rollins the victory.

That way, he will set the stage for a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 41. The two megastars will write a new chapter in their rivalry, which started in the Shield days when Rollins betrayed Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

That said, in two weeks from now, the Elimination Chamber will add a new angle to Seth Rollins' Road to WrestleMania, whether this would be a title match at 'Mania or his rivalry with fellow megastars, like Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

