3 WWE stars who didn’t get backstage heat despite their controversial actions

Over the past few weeks, the backstage officials have had to deal with a few controversial actions on WWE TV by multiple stars. This caused speculation among the fans on whether the respective wrestlers got heat backstage for their actions and if that could be reflected in their on-screen presentation.

With that being said, we take a look at three superstars who didn't get heat backstage, despite their actions or comments in the ring.

#3. Penta spent more time in the ring than planned

Nearly a month ago, former AEW star Penta made his grand WWE debut and took on the leader of American Made, Chad Gable.

It was a great performance from Penta in his debut, where he defeated Gable before cutting a promo following his victory. However, it seems that he reportedly spent more time in the ring than allocated, which cost time from other superstars.

However, Penta didn't face any heat backstage, as WWE executives were satisfied with what he did in the ring on his RAW debut.

Since then, the former AEW star has managed to build momentum and has remained unbeaten. It remains to be seen what is next for him as the Road to WrestleMania continues.

#2. WWE stars appeared to be frustrated with LA Knight at the Royal Rumble

LA Knight didn't win the Royal Rumble this year. However, the way he performed in the ring appeared to frustrate fellow WWE stars.

The Megastar purportedly got involved in Drew McIntyre's elimination by Damian Priest by accident, with The Scottish Warrior leaving the building frustrated allegedly due to LA Knight's actions.

It also seems that more WWE stars were frustrated with the way the former United States Champion performed in the ring, as his moves were not as planned during the match.

However, he didn't face any backstage heat, even though it is a no-brainer that he will collide with Drew McIntyre at some point down the road, especially after what happened last Saturday night in Indianapolis.

#1. CM Punk took a shot at Hulk Hogan

After defeating Seth Rollins on the RAW premiere on Netflix in early January, he declared for the Royal Rumble and set his sights on the two world champions, Gunther and Cody Rhodes.

In the run-up to the Royal Rumble, he was quite vocal about his ability to win the Rumble match and get a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41.

In one of those interviews, he took a shot at Hulk Hogan, saying that if he showed up in the Rumble, he would eliminate him and end Hulkamania once and for all.

The Best in the World didn't face any heat backstage for reportedly going off script and taking a shot at the WWE legend. It also appears that Punk and Hogan don't like each other, as the latter revealed in an interview, which could explain why CM Punk went off script.

The Best in the World didn't win the Rumble and has now entered the Elimination Chamber, aiming to win it and go after Cody Rhodes or Gunther for the championship, getting the opportunity to main event WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

