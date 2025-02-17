3 WWE stars Dominik Mysterio can add to The Judgment Day on RAW this week

Amid tension with Finn Balor in The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio is looking for ways to fix the situation and turn things around. It will not be easy for Dirty Dom to fix things for the faction, as Balor appears to be out of control, while JD McDonagh will miss several weeks to recover from injury.

Bringing in new members has been a topic of discussion in Judgment Day lately, even though the former Universal Champion is strongly opposed to the idea. With that in mind, we take a look at three stars that Dominik Mysterio could bring to The Judgment Day as early as this Monday on RAW.

#3. Aleister Black is expected to return to WWE soon

Aleister Black, along with Miro and Ricky Starks, became available to move to WWE upon their departure from AEW, since there was reportedly no no-compete clause in their AEW releases.

Starks has already signed with WWE and appeared on last Tuesday's episode of NXT, while the same could happen with Miro and Black as early as this Monday on WWE RAW.

Black could show up on the red brand for the first time in nearly four years and join The Judgment Day, in a move that would make his transition from AEW to WWE smoother.

On that occasion, Black would return as a heel, and Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor would find a great tag team partner that would help them bring the World Tag Team Titles back to the group on RAW.

#2. Miro could come back to WWE with Lana

According to reports, there have been active discussions within WWE Creative about Aleister Black and Miro, which means that they should appear in WWE soon.

Miro (aka Rusev) could have a backstage segment with Dominik Mysterio and become the newest member of The Judgment Day. This could open the way for Lana's return as well, who could come back in her former role as her ex-husband's manager.

Lana and Rusev's addition would make sense for Dominik Mysterio and the faction, as it would help Lana reunite with the former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan as well. The two had a storyline back in 2019, which featured Miro too, and the three could now work together again.

#1. Karrion Kross could have a backstage segment with Dominik Mysterio

Karrion Kross is direly in need of a new direction and a new storyline to work with. The reason is that The Final Testament no longer exists on the red brand after WWE released Paul Ellering and the AOP. The Final Testament had a feud with The Wyatt Sicks, which came to an end abruptly after they moved to SmackDown.

Now, Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, will either have to move on to singles competition or have to find a new faction to join. The best solution for all concerned could be the duo joining The Judgment Day.

With Kross being a heel, he could have a backstage segment with Dominik Mysterio and agree to join The Judgment Day. He could be a valuable addition, while his wife, Scarlett, would join Liv and Raquel, helping make the duo even more unstoppable.

