3 WWE stars who could help Jey Uso win at SummerSlam & 2 who could help Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 is round the corner and fans are making last minute predictions for The Biggest Party of the Summer. It’s going to be one of the grandest Premium Live Events the WWE Universe has witnessed this year, and the match card has quite a few high-profile contests!

One of the top rivalries for SummerSlam 2023 is The Bloodline saga. The cousins will face each other in a Tribal Combat that puts the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The Tribal Chief status on the line.

While there are strong predictions backed with reasons for why either will win at SummerSlam, it’s also possible that both of them will have external help.

Here are three WWE stars who can help Jey Uso and two who can help Roman Reigns:

#5. The Rock: Jey Uso

The Rock is rumored to return at SummerSlam 2023. If he does, The Brahma Bull can be the reason of Jey Uso defeating The Tribal Chief.

It’ll need a massive force to actually take down The Tribal Chief, and the grandson of High Chief Peter Maivia seems to be a good pick for that. Jey Uso will need any help he gets, considering The Head of the Table will have Solo Sikoa by his side.

Additionally, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso is extremely personal to The Samoan Wrestling Legacy, and The Rock is a pioneer of moving that forward. He is probably unaware of Reigns’ harshness for the last three years, and he can help put an end to it at SummerSlam 2023.

#4. Solo Sikoa: Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa is the only member who is still standing beside The Tribal Chief. His brothers, The Usos, have betrayed The Tribal Chief and are ready to do whatever it takes to bring Reigns down.

Now, it must be noted there were rumours of WWE's plans to create a storyline where Solo Sikoa was the one to finally dethrone Reigns. For that to happen, Roman Reigns needs to retain at SummerSlam 2023. Therefore, The Enforcer can arrive in the ring to help The Tribal Chief take down Jey Uso and move the storyline forward.

#3. Kofi Kingston: Jey Uso

Around four years ago, The Usos forfeited a match against Big E and Xavier Woods. This helped the latter team to secure a number one contender for the WWE Championship for Kofi Kingston.

Later, Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan to secure the championship. It’s possible this wouldn’t have been possible without The Usos interfering.

That being said, Kingston can return to WWE after five months to return the favour to Jey Uso, and help him take down The Tribal Chief.

#2. Rikishi: Roman Reigns

Rikishi has been teasing a WWE return to get involved with The Bloodline for a while now.

Jey Uso going against The Tribal Chief in a Tribal Combat, making this the biggest match of his WWE career. Therefore, his father, Rikishi, is predicted to make a presence. On the other hand, the Hall of Famer shares a bond with The Tribal Chief as well.

If the WWE veteran involves himself with the match, he can provide leverage to The Tribal Chief to take down Jey Uso.

Either Reigns can attack Rikishi so that Jey Uso quits the match, which would make Rikishi accidentally help Roman Reigns. Otherwise, the WWE veteran can choose to side with Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns to take down Main Event Jey Uso.

If Rikishi helps the top heels of WWE, The Bloodline saga will continue with a fresh new chapter.

#1. Jimmy Uso: Jey Uso

It was Jimmy Uso who betrayed Roman Reigns first at Night of Champions. Jey was torn between the two, but finally chose to side with his twin. Unfortunately, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa laid waste to Jimmy Uso on an episode of SmackDown that led to Jey Uso challenging The Tribal Chief for SummerSlam 2023.

Jimmy Uso has been off TV since the attack, but can return to WWE SummerSlam 2023 to help his brother dethrone The Tribal Chief. Jimmy Uso is the only backup force that Jey Uso can count on!

