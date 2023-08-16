3 WWE stars who should join Bobby Lashley's new faction & 2 who shouldn't

Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins are poised to wreak havoc in WWE as a treacherous trio. But will the new faction stick to the three-person squad format, or does the company plan to add new members in the coming weeks?

Suffice it to say that if they do, the reception will vary greatly depending on which wrestler/s they've chosen. That said, let's discuss a few WWE Superstars who should and shouldn't join The All Mighty's new faction.

#5. Shouldn't: The man simply referred to as HIM, Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes wins the NXT Championship

Both Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were spotted chatting with Bobby Lashley on the July 21 edition of SmackDown. While the convo was cut off mid-way through, we could only assume this was a tease for a potential alliance.

Hayes' high-flying arsenal and charisma are two things that make him a good protagonist. As seen with some of his most recent title defenses against Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov in NXT, Carmelo has the ability to take a beating, make you feel empathy, and come out on top despite obstacles.

This new Lashley/Street Profits alliance is seemingly a heel tandem, and Hayes is doing well as an underdog champion for now. As the saying goes, if it isn't broken, there's no need to fix it.

#4. Should: The Nigerian Giant, Omos

Omos, MVP, and Byron Saxton

It's easy to understand why most would argue that Omos shouldn't join Lashley's stable. If you relive the history between MVP, The Nigerian Giant, and Bobby Lashley, an alliance might not be logical to some.

But just try to remember how many times two wrestlers bury the hatchet just several weeks removed from beating the stuffing out of each other, let alone several months.

That said, Omos doesn't always have to show up for the stable every week, but booking him to act as the last resort or final boss when things turn drastic for the faction would add a new dynamic to the stable. His sheer size is enough to make you believe he could take out anyone on the roster.

#3. Should: Montel Vontavious Porter, otherwise known as MVP

MVP declares himself the new United States Champion

If MVP finds himself re-aligned with Bobby Lashley, WWE might want to give a good explanation as to why the two bosom buddies turned better rivals decided to bury the hatchet.

Hey, what if MVP explains that while he and Lashley are no longer friends, they are both savvy businessmen, and they came to an understanding that separately, they're great; but together, they are unstoppable?

Regardless of the scenario, this entry doesn't need much explaining. MVP has gotten a lot of credit for helping The All Mighty's rise to the top of WWE during the days of the Thunderdome. Looking back at his promo work, history literally speaks for itself in this case.

#2. Shouldn't: Mr. Whoop That Trick, Trick Williams

WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams

While Trick showed he's got the skills to back up all the talk he does on the microphone, it's hard not to imagine what things would be like if Williams became the mouthpiece for Lashley's new tandem on WWE programming.

Trick has gained notoriety for his work as the hypeman for the current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. If you've been following NXT, you already know Williams' charismatic personality has added a special touch to pretty much every feud the duo encountered.

Joining a faction can be a great way to freshen up an experienced wrestler's character who needs a tweak, but Trick has barely gotten his feet wet on the main roster. Perhaps they should first examine how well he does as a solo act on RAW or SmackDown.

#1. The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair with the Raw Women's Title

It might be last, but it's certainly not the least intriguing entry. On the one hand, Bianca Belair's popularity with the younger audience makes it really difficult to turn her heel.

But take a quick glance at Roman Reigns' merch sales since his heel turn. If you still haven't, just know he's still a top seller and ratings draw despite portraying a bad guy on TV.

The WWE Universe has been with The EST through thick and thin. To put it another way, she was still cheered for the majority of her year-plus-long reign as WWE RAW Women's Champion. Sure, she got booed towards the end of her reign. But it wasn't personal, many fans just felt it was time to crown a new champion.

A heel turn would give her a set of new opponents, and more importantly, it'd keep the risk of Belair's persona from getting old and ending up like John Cena circa the late 2000s.

