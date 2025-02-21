3 WWE stars The Rock can target on SmackDown following his warning

The Rock recently announced that he would return to WWE SmackDown tonight and that one of the brand's superstars would feel the wrath of The Final Boss. Just from last year alone, a few people could be on the returning star's list.

Fans last saw The Rock on the January 7, 2025, episode of WWE NXT, which was the brand's New Year's Evil show. Before appearing on the developmental brand, he also appeared on RAW's Netflix debut, congratulating Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes before putting the Ula Fala on The Tribal Chief later that night. Since then, fans were convinced he wouldn't be appearing again during the WrestleMania season, but that changed when it was announced with a stern warning that he would return on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

In this list, we will look at three WWE stars The Rock could target on SmackDown tonight.

#3. The Rock might have a few words with Solo Sikoa

As mentioned above, The Final Boss appeared on RAW's Netflix debut, where he presented the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns after defeating Solo Sikoa to become the One and Only Tribal Chief. Sikoa hasn't been the same since and hasn't been seen on the Friday show much, causing Jacob Fatu to be more active on the brand. Tonight, The Final Boss might have a few things to say about his actions.

Dwayne Johnson could confront Solo about his recent performance and say he put the family to shame by cowering away instead of showing his face after defeat. The returning star could even admit that he picked Sikoa to be The Tribal Chief but proved it to be a wrong choice before asking Jacob to attack him.

#2. The Rock could have a change of heart against Cody Rhodes

Despite being bitter rivals on last year's road to WrestleMania, Cody and Dwayne shared a drink the last time they were together on RAW's Netflix debut. However, this may simply be The Brahma Bull's way of letting the champion lower his guard.

In the upcoming episode, Dwayne could talk to Rhodes again in seemingly good spirits before attacking him. However, he wouldn't challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Title this time around, but he might state that it should be a reminder for the rest of the roster never to doubt The Final Boss.

#1. Paul Heyman could be in danger on tonight's WWE SmackDown

One of the matches fans want to see The Rock be involved in at WrestleMania is against his cousin, Roman Reigns. Now that the Undisputed WWE Title is out of the picture and The Tribal Chief has his status back, the match could finally happen. However, Paul Heyman might be the message he would send.

Since Roman has not been advertised for the upcoming SmackDown, only the Hall of Famer might be present on behalf of Reigns. The Rock could then get a bit physical with Heyman and demand that he tell his cousin that a 'Mania challenge has been set for him.

