3 WWE stars who would've been better choices to dethrone Roman Reigns than Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes made several historic moments en route to WrestleMania 40 which was capped off with him defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While he certainly deserves success due to hard work, determination, skills, and fan reception, some of The Tribal Chief's former opponents also share the same characteristics.

Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship started in 2020 and ended in April 2024 at the hands of Cody Rhodes. The 1000+ days reign was filled with close calls, exciting feuds, and hard-hitting matches. However, that all stopped after Cody Rhodes defeated him at WrestleMania XL. While it seemed like The American Nightmare was chosen, several others were too.

For this list, we will look at three WWE stars who could have defeated Roman Reigns' historic title reign if not Cody Rhodes.

#3. Gunther almost cost Cody Rhodes a chance at WrestleMania 39

Expand Tweet

Many stars left, returned, and debuted across the different rosters in WWE in the three years Roman spent as champion. He faced almost every single person who had world title potential, but one that he never did so was Gunther.

Like Roman, Gunther had his own dominant championship reign by holding the Intercontinental Championship for 666 days, which he dropped to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. Some of the criticism Reigns received as a champion was that he was always absent and needed The Bloodline to help him, something that could never be said for The Ring General.

The former Intercontinental Champion is a workhorse and would always guarantee a five-star match against anybody he faces, and he would do so with dominance. He already made Cody struggle when they faced him as the last competitor at the 2023 Royal Rumble, and it's no wonder Gunther can do the same to Roman.

#2. Everything started with Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns

Although Roman began being The Tribal Chief in August 2020, it wasn't until he feuded with Jey Uso that he solidified that moniker and even added The Head of the Table. Reigns and the RAW star have a lot of history, and fans noted that despite the latter's success with his cousin, he also experienced a lot of hardships.

If Cody hadn't defeated Roman, Jey could have been a great candidate. Fans always knew that there had been tension between him and Roman and that he had the potential to make it big as a singles star, which happened. Many watched him be a twin, a brother, a Bloodline member, and finally his own person.

#1. Seth Rollins has unfinished business with Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

Another person who has affected Roman Reigns' career for almost a decade was Seth Rollins. Both men were part of The Shield together until The Visionary stabbed his brothers in the back, something The Head of the Table couldn't let go of despite his many character changes and career accomplishments.

One of Roman's toughest challengers was Seth, the latter being the only person in Reigns' title run who couldn't be defeated. At WrestleMania XL, Rollins somewhat cost Roman the match after The Head of the Table decided to get revenge on him instead of attacking Cody Rhodes.

Although both men are no longer part of a group and have their own feuds, their stories and paths will always intertwine one way or the other. Seth is capable of dethroning Roman due to their shared history and his capable abilities as a world champion.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' story has ended? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion