3 WWE Superstars who could dethrone Brock Lesnar other than Braun Strowman

At WWE Crown Jewel, fans were utterly shocked and disgusted at WWE's decision to crown Brock Lesnar as the new Universal Champion after Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish the title due to illness.

Fans were even more irate at the fact that Lesnar's win came at the expense of the overwhelmingly popular and talented monster, Braun Strowman.

Now that Lesnar is champion,fans have already started to guess the length of his championship run and can't wait to see who will dethrone the Beast Incarnate in the future.

Lesnar has literally run roughshod over the entire WWE roster. His first reign as Universal Champion saw Lesnar decimate and defend the title against top-level competition.

This list includes the likes of Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Kane and Roman Reigns. It took three attempts from Roman Reigns to remove the Universal title from the shoulders of Brock Lesnar.

Now that Reigns is out of in-ring competition for the foreseeable future and that Strowman has failed to defeat and tame the Beast on numerous occasions, it will be interesting to see who will be next to dethrone the Beast.

With that said, let's look at 3 WWE superstars , other than Braun Strowman (and Roman Reigns), who could defeat Brock Lesnar and become the next Universal champion.

#1 John Cena

John Cena's career is winding down in WWE and many fans don't expect to see him in the main-event scene for an extended period of time, due to his part-time status and busy schedule.

However, Cena is destined to break Ric Flair's record of a total of sixteen world championships in the future.

'The Champ' and 'The Beast' have a lot of history in the ring and I can assure you that both haven't forgotten their battles in the past.

Cena is always a favorite heading into any type of match and the same can be said about Lesnar too. Hence, a match between these two at this stage will be extremely unpredictable and this just adds to the excitement of a future clash between the two legends.

Cena can still go in the ring and the Universal title is one of the only titles he hasn't held, so I don't see a reason for him to not pursue Lesnar upon return.

