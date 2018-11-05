3 WWE Superstars who have lost their spot to part-timers

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 360 // 05 Nov 2018, 13:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In the past few years, there has been a major influx of part-timers, who's presence in WWE have given the fans a much-needed boost of nostalgia.

This recent wave arguably started in 2012, with the return of Brock Lesnar, with blasts from the past including Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle and the Dudley Boyz all making sporadic returns.

It makes sense from a business point of things. Stars like The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels entertained millions of fans for years, so having them appear for brief showcases gives matches and pay per views big fight feels, with Lesnar's matches being described as must-see.

But for every part-timer who returns, there is a workhorse, who despite appearing each and every week, will lose their spot to the like of Lesnar of the deadman.

Here are three WWE Superstars who have sadly lost their time in the spotlight to a part-timer.

#3. Bobby Lashley

When Bobby Lashley returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania, it was clear that the company had big plans for him.

Quickly rising to the top of the RAW roster, it was rumored that the former ECW Champion would become the Universal Champion.

The only problem: Brock Lesnar, who as Universal Champion, made so few appearances, that by the time that the Beast dropped the title, Lashley had lost a ton of momentum.

Now a heel, Lashley, who has been helped significantly by his hype man Lio Rush, could've been a great first feud with Braun Strowman if the monster among men had captured the red-strapped title at Crown Jewel.

Unfortunately for Lashley, Strowman and most of the fans, Brock regained the Universal Championship at Riyadh, meaning that the former Army Ranger probably won't have a chance to capture the gold for a very long time.

1 / 3 NEXT