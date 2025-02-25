3 WWE tag teams that can confront The Hardy Boyz on NXT tonight

The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) are set to return to WWE tonight on NXT to take on one of the brand's top tag teams. However, their homecoming might be interrupted by some potential rivals.

Last week on NXT, Myles Borne and Tavion Heights of No Quarter Catch Crew called out The Hardy Boyz during their confrontation with Nathan Frazer and Axiom. The TNA World Tag Team Champions had no problems accepting the challenge. Tonight, the legends will lock horns with NQCC.

In this list, we will look at three WWE tag teams that can confront The Hardy Boyz on NXT.

#3 WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom can assert their dominance

Aside from No Quarter Catch Crew, another duo that mentioned The Hardy Boyz was Fraxiom. The champions even came face-to-face with the wrestling legends on an episode of TNA IMPACT. During the discussion, the two teams teased a future showdown.

After Jeff and Matt's match tonight, they can be greeted by Nathan Frazer and Axiom, who might be waiting to welcome the legends to the brand. This could be Fraxiom's way of making the Hardys remember who are the champions of the brand.

#2 Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura might set their sights on The Hardy Boyz

Another tag team that has been making waves on the developmental brand lately is Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura. Both men even attempted to defeat Frazer and Axiom at Vengeance Day but failed to do so.

Although Briggs and Inamura failed to become the new champions, they can prove they still haven't lost their stride and focus if they face off with the TNA legends. If they attack the former WWE Superstars, they can set up a massive match.

#1 WWE NXT's unnamed group is targeting different stars on the roster

WWE NXT has been the talk of the town lately because an unnamed group has been wreaking havoc on the brand. For weeks, four masked individuals have been attacking superstars. Many have compared the faction to The Shield with them. If the mysterious group actually follows in The Shield's footsteps, there will be nothing but chaos on the show.

After The Hardy Boyz's match on NXT, they could be targeted by the new group. The faction can attack Matt and Jeff and send a message to the roster in the process.

