3 WWE title reigns that need to end ASAP

As WWE moves closer to WrestleMania 41 and the Road to WrestleMania continues, we could see titles change hands either on RAW or SmackDown or the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE.

As all titles are expected to be on the line going forward, we take a look at three titles that need to change hands as soon as possible.

#3. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

The Japanese superstar became the United States Champion back in late November when he dethroned LA Knight at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Since then, though, he has defended his title only once on live TV, on the January 10 episode of SmackDown, when his title match against LA Knight ended in DQ. Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to defend his title against The Megastar again, which could happen on SmackDown or Elimination Chamber on Saturday, March 1.

Despite being the reigning US Champion, it seems that Nakamura is directionless when it comes to his title reign. Therefore, it might be better for WWE Creative to have him drop the title and put him in a new, more meaningful storyline.

#2. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi

Bianca Belair and Naomi have successfully defended their titles on multiple occasions and are now in the middle of a feud with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. It seems like it is the perfect time for the duo to split and drop the titles, moving to a new storyline.

With Jade Cargill possibly set to return soon and reveal who attacked her, Bianca and Naomi could drop their titles, likely to Liv and Raquel, and move on to singles action.

If Naomi is revealed to be behind Cargill's assault, the two female stars could build their feud for a match at WrestleMania 41, while Bianca could move to RAW and challenge the reigning Women's World Champion Bianca Belair, which appears to be the plan for the stars at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

The Ring General has been unstoppable since his arrival to the main roster a few years ago. He held the Intercontinental Championship for nearly two years and has been the reigning World Heavyweight Champion since early August 2024.

However, the fact that he will face Jey Uso with his title on the line at 'Mania just three months after their last championship match (Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25) is a sign that WWE's creative team should move on from Gunther and have another superstar become the World Heavyweight Champion.

That way, new storylines will be created, and it will help increase fans' interest even more. For instance, should Jey Uso, who is a fan favorite and has momentum on his side, win the title at WrestleMania 41, he could then collide with Roman Reigns or even with CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

From there, WWE could create new angles since Reigns, Punk, and Rollins have unfinished business with each other after what happened at the Royal Rumble a couple of weeks ago.

