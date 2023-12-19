30-year-old champion to relinquish his title tonight on WWE NXT? Analyzing the possibility

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT promises to be another highly anticipated show from the developmental brand as we approach NXT New Year's Evil 2024. However, tonight's show will not be a live telecast from the company, it will instead be pre-recorded. The reason behind this decision is the short break all stars were given by Triple H so they can enjoy this special festive season with their families.

Since the show is pre-recorded, spoilers have already been revealed, hinting at the potential scenario of Ilja Dragunov relinquishing his NXT Championship in tonight's episode.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the December 19 episode of WWE NXT

According to the spoilers, tonight's show of WWE NXT will open with a segment featuring Ilja Dragunov and Ridge Holland, eventually leading to a match between the two later in the show. However, their main event clash concluded with no clear winner when the Brawling Brutes member dropped the NXT Champion on his head, resulting in Dragunov being stretchered from the ring to backstage.

Expand Tweet

The angle of Ilja potentially getting injured might lead to an unexpected announcement of him relinquishing his NXT Championship in the aftermath of the show. This announcement could be made through the company's social media accounts, as they usually provide health updates for their stars through social media after the show.

However, the chances of this possibility seem unlikely, especially after recent reports emerged suggesting that the injury angle is part of the storyline. This appears to be a clear indication that the company has no plans to strip the title from the 30-year-old star.

Despite being a part of the storyline, Ridge faced the wrath of fans after the spoilers leaked on the internet, with many calling for his release. Even before this incident, Ridge's moves had previously resulted in injuries to Johnny Gargano, Big E, and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.

Preview of tonight's WWE NXT

In addition, tonight's episode of WWE NXT will showcase several anticipated matches, with Dragon Lee set to defend his newly won NXT North American Championship. The NXT Breakout Tournament matches will also continue during the show.

Regarding the official announcements, the company has already confirmed six matches for this episode of WWE NXT. The official preview of tonight's show includes:

Dragon Lee (c) vs. Member Of No Quarter Catch Crew for NXT North American title

NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Lexis King vs. Dion Lennox

NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Tavion Heights vs. Luca Crusifino

Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James & Izzi Dame

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold in tonight's edition of the developmental brand as we are heading towards the end of the year 2023.