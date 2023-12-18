30-year-old to plot vicious attack on Randy Orton following SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton’s desire to confront Roman Reigns and The Bloodline finally came true. Orton interrupted Reigns when the latter named Solo Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief and challenged him to a match. While Reigns was quick to dismiss Orton, The Viper got him thinking.

Hence, in a backstage segment later, Roman Reigns was seen telling Jimmy that it is promotion season, and if Jimmy can handle Randy Orton alone, then he should just imagine what's in store for him. This statement by Reigns was said in the presence of Solo Sikoa.

Therefore, in the coming weeks, WWE could book a segment in which Sikoa launches a vicious attack on Orton. The reason behind this attack can be attributed to Sikoa wanting to cement the promotion for himself so that he can become the next Tribal Chief.

While the angle is speculative, there is a chance it could take place. Sikoa attacking Orton would highly benefit Roman Reigns if he faces The Apex Predator at Royal Rumble 2024. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how the rivalry between these two superstars develops.

WWE Legend believes Randy Orton can dethrone Roman Reigns

Given how dominant Roman Reigns has been in WWE, many believe he can't be dethroned. While many big superstars have tried their luck, they have all failed. This is one reason why many fans in the WWE Universe believe Randy Orton won't be able to beat The Tribal Chief.

However, as per WWE Legend Mark Henry, Orton has what it takes to beat Reigns. During an episode of Busted Open, Henry said that The Viper beating Reigns is not a far-fetched idea. Henry said:

"To put Randy Orton [in a position to] beat Roman Reigns, I don't see that being far-fetched. I really don't."

The WWE Hall of Famer further stated that Orton is the only one who can do it:

"He's the only guy that I can see actually beating Roman Reigns, with his [championship] pedigree.”

If Orton can dethrone Roman Reigns, he will become a 15-time World Champion. Then, it will be interesting to see if The Apex Predator can equal or better the record of Ric Flair and John Cena, who have won the World Championship 16 times.