30-year-old to turn babyface for the first time on WWE SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility 

The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in WWE for over three years now. While the stable has experienced tough times since Sami Zayn and Jey Uso walked away, they are still formidable and are working hard to live up to their reputation.

Jimmy Uso, in particular, is trying to force himself into a leadership role. With Roman Reigns away from television, Jimmy is trying his best to run the group. Along with Solo Sikoa, he has been viciously assaulting roster members and staff alike.

Paul Heyman seems unsure about Jimmy's behavior, as the delusional Uso remains intent on taking over. His brash behavior could end up causing strife within the group and even kickstart a potential babyface turn. Solo Sikoa could swap sides for the first time since joining the main roster.

The powerful Samoan has displayed hostility towards Roman Reigns at times in the past, but he ultimately fell in line. The Tribal Chief is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Head Of The Table; therefore, Solo's backing down made sense.

Solo could eventually grow tired of being bossed around by yet another family member and lay Jimmy out. This could happen as soon as tonight.

Solo Sikoa has a big match scheduled for WWE Fastlane

WWE booking the massive babyface turn tonight could be a cunning move, as the Fastlane Premium Live Event airs live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday. Solo is set to have a big match at the show.

The Bloodline member will team up with his older brother, Jimmy Uso, to battle the dream team of John Cena and LA Knight. This match came about after Jimmy's aforementioned desire to assert dominance reached a boiling point.

Uso wanted to prove himself against John Cena and the rest of the SmackDown roster. This led to him and Solo destroying numerous stars, including injuring AJ Styles in a brutal backstage attack. LA Knight stepped up to replace The Phenomenal One as Big Match John's partner.

If Sikoa were to turn babyface on WWE SmackDown tonight, it would add a new twist to the Fastlane match. Would Solo even show up to the planned bout? Would Jimmy have to battle Cena and Knight in a Handicap Match? There are a lot of fun scenarios that could come about if Solo flipped his character alignment.

