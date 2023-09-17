30-year-old WWE star to betray Roman Reigns and set up dream WrestleMania match? Analyzing the possibility 

The Bloodline appears to have all but perished with The Usos now on opposite brands and Roman Reigns on a lengthy hiatus. Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa appear to be holding down the fort on SmackDown. But this week there was a tease that the youngest member of the group could be set to follow in the footsteps of his brothers.

While Sikoa was backstage with Paul Heyman, he was told that he was going against orders by heading out to the ring as part of the main event and confronting John Cena. The Champ was seemingly Jimmy Uso's issue and now The Enforcer has made it The Bloodline's problem.

Reigns isn't expected to return until November, meaning that Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso are on their own against AJ Styles and John Cena. Paul Heyman has been in the 30-year-old's corner throughout the story despite him going against Reigns' orders and it seems that this is how it will remain.

The question here is if Roman Reigns will have the same response to Solo Sikoa defying orders and then kick him out of The Bloodline, or if The Enforcer will leave and betray The Tribal Chief himself.

Solo Sikoa has two months to prove himself in Roman Reigns' absence

Solo Sikoa is stepping up to two of the biggest stars in WWE and could prove that he no longer needs to be in Roman Reigns' shadow. This could mean that Reigns might return to a very different scenario and Sikoa could be the one pushing for a title match.

Could Solo Sikoa spend the next few weeks proving himself to Reigns and WWE before requesting a title shot, or even winning the 2024 Royal Rumble match to set up a match against The Tribal Chief? Only time will tell.

