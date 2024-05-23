30-year-old WWE star must make his presence known at King & Queen of the Ring

WWE King & Queen of the Ring is right around the corner, with the superstars of RAW and SmackDown taking to Saudi Arabia this weekend. Some of the promotion's biggest names will be appearing at the PLE on Saturday (May 25). The event will feature the King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals, while Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

Saudi Arabian fans are notorious for their fascination with special attraction talents, and they come no bigger (literally) than Omos. The Nigerian Giant has been absent from WWE TV since appearing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania XL.

Omos hasn't been a regular on TV during the Triple H era and he admitted that he's being used as a special attraction. He said during 'Mania weekend:

"You know, I'm an attraction, they call me when they need to make the big bucks, that's when they call me when they need me." [H/T SES Scoops].

This is why it makes perfect sense for the 7'3" monster to make a return at King & Queen of the Ring. There are several storylines he could get involved in, and just the sight of the Nigerian heavyweight would likely go down well in Jeddah.

Omos could interfere in the WWE Intercontinental Championship match at King & Queen of the Ring

Omos has never worn singles gold during his career, and he doesn't look likely to do so anytime soon. That doesn't mean AJ Styles' former tag partner shouldn't look to put himself in the spotlight in Saudi Arabia.

The 416lb giant could look to target another of WWE's big men in Bronson Reed. He could be frustrated seeing the Australian heavyweight shining with title opportunities after winning the Andre the Giant battle royal at 'Mania.

A face-to-face or physical altercation between Omos and Bronson Reed could wow fans at King & Queen of the Ring. He could deliver a hellacious chokeslam through an announcer's table to stun fans.

This would also help take Reed out of the triple-threat match against champion Sami Zayn and Chad Gable while keeping him strong. Triple H has done a good job showcasing bigger talent since taking over creative.

The Nigerian Giant could want to prove who WWE's best big man is

Bronson Reed isn't the only big man in the Stamford-based company who is in the limelight at the moment. Gunther is in the King of the Ring tournament final and will face the winner of Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga in Saudi.

Gunther has arguably been the most successful powerhouse of the Triple H era, enjoying a 666-day Intercontinental title reign. Omos could be used to make the Ring General look even stronger if they were to get into some sort of backstage quarrel at King & Queen of the Ring.

Bron Breakker turned heel on this past Monday Night's episode of RAW and did so by breaking Ricochet in half backstage. He speared the One and Only, leaving him wounded. That came after the former NXT Champion had destroyed enhancement talent Kale Dixon with the referee forced to stop their match.

Omos could also feud with Breakker to help push the newest member of WWE's red brand further. The Nigerian can afford a loss as he's not a regular talent whom the company is trying to push.

An old war with Braun Strowman could be revisited at King & Queen of the Ring

Braun Strowman recently made his return after a long spell on the sidelines due to a serious injury. He has a history with Omos and they've collided in Saudi Arabia before.

The Monster of all Monsters beat the Nigerian Giant in a heavyweight battle at Crown Jewel in 2022. The latter could be after revenge and might look to take out Strowman, giving the two giants an interesting story to work with.

Omos deserves to be showcased at some stage after his brief WrestleMania appearance. King & Queen of the Ring is a good opportunity for him to be reintroduced to fans, perhaps in a new babyface role.