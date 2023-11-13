30-year-old WWE star to unexpectedly win the Royal Rumble and set up dream match against Roman Reigns? Exploring stunning Bloodline twist

Roman Reigns has been perched atop the men’s division for as long as fans can remember, but it’s been since Payback 2020, to be exact. However, The Tribal Chief has recently lost control over his faction, and it seems the lows are outpacing the highs.

One of his biggest threats will be at WrestleMania 40, where he’s rumored to take on Cody Rhodes. However, WWE is a master of unpredictable events, and it’s possible Titanland will unveil a twist at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Ideally, Rhodes can win the Royal Rumble men’s match and challenge Roman Reigns, but that would be a repeat of Royal Rumble 2023. On the other hand, in a major twist of events, Solo Sikoa can emerge as the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match. Of course, this earns him the right to challenge a champion of his choice.

If The Bloodline saga were to end at WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns could be booked for a dream match. It’s been constantly rumored that The Enforcer will eventually become the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief, and WrestleMania can be it!

Next, Cody Rhodes needs to be taken into consideration because of the rumors. There are a few ways WWE can take it forward, with a triple-threat match being the most probable choice. Keeping that aside, Cody Rhodes can interfere in the match to cost Solo Sikoa the victory, considering all the times The Bloodline has cost another superstar victory against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

However, with many fans clamoring for Rhodes to finish his story, it seems likely that fans will have to wait a bit longer for Solo Sikoa's major push.

Roman Reigns’ next challenger has been reportedly revealed

While it is heavily rumored that Cody Rhodes is supposed to be Roman Reigns’ last challenger before getting dethroned, between now and losing the title, reports claim that AJ Styles will be The Tribal Chief’s next challenger.

The rivalry was initially planned for The Bloodline and The O.C. as a battle of factions, but Luke Gallows’ knee surgery pushed the rivalry to a later date. It’s unknown if WWE still plans to take the faction rivalry forward before ending it with The Phenomenal One vs. The Tribal Chief.

Would you like to see Solo Sikoa win the 2024 Royal Rumble and challenge The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania?

