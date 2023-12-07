30-year-old WWE Superstar to finally make his main roster debut after 4 years? Analyzing the chances

Both WWE RAW and SmackDown are developing their storylines for the upcoming premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024. Meanwhile, WWE NXT, the third brand of the Stamford-based promotion, is heading towards its NXT Deadline event, scheduled for Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

However, the conclusion of NXT Deadline could potentially mark the debut of Ilja Dragunov on the main roster, marking four years since his arrival in WWE. For those unaware, Dragunov signed with the company on February 7, 2019, and made his debut on a taped NXT UK episode aired on May 15, 2019.

The likelihood of Ilja Dragunov's tenure in NXT concluding at Deadline arises from his upcoming scheduled Championship defense. The potential scenario could involve the NXT Champion losing his title to Baron Corbin.

After this loss, the 30-year-old star may take a hiatus and subsequently stage a comeback at Royal Rumble 2024, potentially marking his main roster debut at the premium live event.

Many NXT stars have made their main roster debut at the Royal Rumble premium live event, and Ilja Dragunov could be another addition to that list. For those who might not know, Royal Rumble 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Overall, the outcome at NXT Deadline will have major implications, and we'll have to wait and see whether Dragunov will be able to retain his NXT Championship.

WWE is likely to make some major changes in its schedule

Not only does the Stamford-based promotion host weekly shows and premium live events, the company also regularly organizes house shows in various locations and venues. However, in a recent conference, TKO President Mark Shapiro hinted at a potential change in WWE's schedule in the upcoming months.

Shapiro discussed the potential for increased profitability in the wrestling business by suggesting a reduction in non-televised shows, primarily referring to the house shows in WWE. He stated:

"WWE has over 300 events a year, with 170 televised. There is probably, while all those other superstars events, there is a reason to have them because it's good for the brand, we're building the audience, we're putting them on C and D counties, so we're really stretching the brand and amassing a greater array of eyeballs for all demos, it's good for our long-term growth. For a margin perspective, they are dilutive. There are probably opportunities, as we go through our efficiencies and synergies, to cut back those non-televised events, which will, of course, push our margin up. We're going through that exercise now," Mark Shapiro said. [H/T Fightful]

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming months and whether any changes in the schedule will help the company boost its profit margins.

