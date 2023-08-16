31-year-old NXT star to join "heel" Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential unexpected swerve 

Rey Mysterio recently won gold on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown following some unexpected circumstances with Santos Escobar. While some speculated the latter would turn heel against the LWO, there's also a theory that the Hall of Famer will be the one to do it and even have some alliance with an NXT star.

Santos Escobar was scheduled to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Plans changed after the challenger was deemed no longer fit to compete after two attacks from the champion. As a result, Rey Mysterio stepped in and eventually won the title at WWE SmackDown. This turn of events could spark the 39-year-old to turn heel and betray LWO. Still, there's also a possibility of the veteran doing this and having Elektra Lopez by his side.

The Stamford-based promotion could reveal that Rey Mysterio orchestrated the attacks on Escobar after the former failed to defeat Santos in their previous match. Elektra could come into the picture as she was previously linked to Legado Del Fantasma in the developmental brand. When the group moved to the main roster, Zelina Vega replaced her and eventually became the LWO.

Elektra joined Legado Del Fantasma on NXT's August 24, 2021, episode. She helped the group defeat Hit Row. She is currently a duo with Lola Vice in the developmental brand.

What could happen if Elektra Lopez and Rey Mysterio join forces in WWE SmackDown?

Elektra Lopez with Legado Del Fantasma

Mysterio could convince Elektra to join him on the blue brand out of jealousy and spite after the group replaced her. Interestingly, a reported angle could help this theory.

It was previously reported that there may have been plans for splitting LWO into two. It would be similar to nWo Wolfpac vs. nWO Hollywood. However, it would be Lucha World Order vs. Latino World Order, with the former comprising mask wrestlers.

The current LWO could pick sides between Escobar and Mysterio, and both men could begin employing more members to their side to get the upper hand.

How did Zelina Vega hint at a future feud with Elektra Lopez in WWE SmackDown?

There's no official reason why Lopez was replaced in the main roster, and WWE hasn't even acknowledged her previous alliance with the group. However, this may be because they're saving it for a future angle.

Zelina stated that she also did not know what led to the switch, but it was a way to refresh everybody since Lopez was now involved in a different partner in NXT. The SmackDown star later teased that Elektra could take revenge on her in the future for stealing her spot.

It remains to be seen what Rey Mysterio's next move with the United States Championship will be. Fans could only wait and see what the win could mean to the future of LWO.

