31-year-old star to enter as a seventh entrant in the Elimination Chamber? Exploring why it could happen

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is just a few days away, and the company has booked two stellar namesake matches for the event. Could a megastar enter the mix as a seventh entrant?

This year's WWE Elimination Chamber will host two matches inside the punishing structure - one to determine the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship and the other to decide the Women's World Championship challenger at WrestleMania 40. As far as the Women's side is concerned, a big name could enter as a surprise.

This name is none other than Jade Cargill, who hasn't signed a contract with either WWE RAW or SmackDown yet. Considering the company has been promoting her as a megastar and her outstanding performance in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, she might enter the chamber as the seventh entrant at the last moment.

While the chamber usually features six participants, the company featured seven competitors in the Men's Chamber match in 2018. A similar trend could be followed this year for the Women's side. Jade Cargill has been delaying her contract signing for a while, waiting for a good deal. One of the General Managers could offer to enter her into the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match in exchange for her signing.

While this scenario will be intriguing to witness, it is nowhere near confirmed. Plans will be revealed with time.

Could Rhea Ripley lose her title at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?

While Rhea Ripley has been an incredibly dominant champion for almost a year, her match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 can go either way. It is worth noting that she has never defeated Nia Jax in singles competition, as pointed out by the challenger on a recent episode of WWE RAW.

While Nia Jax is already a major threat, considering the current booking of Roman Reigns and The Rock, The Bloodline may want to capture all gold in Titanland. To ensure that, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, or even The Rock could interfere in the Women's World Championship match to ensure their cousin, Nia Jax, becomes the new champion.

Do you think fans could see Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill at WWE WrestleMania 40?