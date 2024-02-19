31-year-old star to sign with WWE RAW after rejecting Nick Aldis? Exploring the possibility

Monday Night RAW is host to some of the most talented WWE Superstars. From the likes of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley, the red brand has never been short of talent. However, this does not mean Adam Pearce won't sign new talent when there is an opportunity.

On the upcoming episode of RAW, Pearce could look to sign a 31-year-old star who is expected to be the next big thing in WWE. The superstar in question is former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Despite signing with the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023, Cargill is yet to officially sign with a brand.

The closest she came to signing with a brand was on SmackDown's latest edition, where she was seen talking to Nick Aldis. However, when Aldis later announced he had signed Bron Breakker, it was clear that the negotiations between Aldis and Cargill did not go smoothly.

Hence, this leaves Adam Pearce with the opportunity of making Cargill an offer she can't refuse. On RAW, Cargill could grow leaps and bounds as there are several top-tier stars. It will be interesting to see if the 31-year-old signs with the red brand.

One WWE RAW star has a score to settle with Jade Cargill

Among other reasons, a major reason why Jade Cargill must move to RAW is because she might already have a feud ready for her on the red brand. Despite only competing once in the promotion, there is a chance a superstar from the red brand might be out there to get Cargill.

The star who could look to feud with Cargill is Nia Jax. At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Jax was dominating the competition, and it seemed she could win. However, that's when Cargill made an appearance, and after a quick exchange, she did the unthinkable by eliminating Jax.

Therefore, if the former AEW star signs with RAW, Nia Jax could look to feud with her. This scenario also works well, given the latter is most likely expected to lose to Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber. Hence, by feuding with Cargill, she can have an epic match at WrestleMania 40.

Apart from Jax, several other women could feud with Jade Cargill. Once WWE feels Cargill is ready for a World Title opportunity, it would be fun to see her cross paths with Rhea Ripley.