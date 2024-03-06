31-year old to steal Bayley's WrestleMania 40 spotlight? Potential swerve explored

The upcoming WrestleMania 40 in April is expected to be a massive event for WWE. While the premium live event will feature massive names like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, it will also feature IYO SKY, who will defend her Women's Championship against Bayley.

This match will naturally have a lot of eyes on it given the history between Bayley and SKY. Going into the match, many believe Bayely will win and get her big moment to shine. While the possibility of the same happening is very high, there is also a chance that a 31-year-old superstar might steal Bayley's spotlight at WrestleMania 40. The superstar in question is Jade Cargill.

On WWE SmackDown's most recent episode, Cargill teased going after IYO SKY. This interaction later led to a social media war on X between the two women. Hence, at WrestleMania 40, Cargill could very well interfere in the match between SKY and Bayley to help the latter win.

However, this interference from the former AEW star could anger Bayley as the former would be taking her spotlight away by doing something like this. Hence, after potentially winning the title, the WWE Universe could get to see a rivalry between Bayley and Jade Cargill.

Top SmackDown star comments on the possibility of facing Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40

When Jade cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at Royal Rumble, fans were excited to see her compete. While Jade eliminated Nia Jax, her brief staredown with Bianca Belair got her the most cheers. Since this staredown was followed by a small beatdown, fans want to see Cargill and Belair compete one-on-one.

Recently, The EST spoke about the possibility of facing Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 40. During an appearance on Gorilla Position podcast, she said:

"I'm hoping I can be there physically, not just like on the poster, but Jade Cargill's name is coming up. I've been seeing Tiffany's name come up. Because we've been going back and forth. So I think the possibilities are endless." [1:15 - 1:28]

Belair further added:

"I mean, honestly, of course, you know, you saw the reaction with Jade, right? You know, it's Royal Rumble. We didn't say anything. We didn't do anything. We didn't wrestle. We didn't touch each other. And the crowd was going crazy. I think the Instagram post on WWE had like nine million views within two days. Did it. So, I mean, that alone just shows the type of magic that we can create by just standing in the ring. So imagine the magic that we can create, whether, you know, it's a single or a tag, who knows what can happen. And it's magic to be like Ade. I don't know if that's this year's WrestleMania. I don't know if it's next year's WrestleMania."

The possibility of seeing Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair compete in a match against each other or even as a team sounds very exciting. It will be interesting to see if the same takes place at WrestleMania 40.

