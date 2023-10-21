31-year-old WWE star to attack Charlotte Flair tonight? Potential preview for SmackDown

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is poised to be a significant episode in the buildup to the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The show is scheduled to take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. Apart from the ongoing Bloodline Saga, the company has announced a WWE Women's Championship match, with IYO Sky set to defend her title against Charlotte Flair.

However, the anticipated clash between Sky and Flair might take an unexpected turn due to a surprise attack from Jade Cargill, potentially leading to a disruption in the planned title bout for tonight's show. This attack could stem from a confrontation between the two superstars last week, where Flair might have inadvertently provoked Jade, triggering the sudden assault.

Jade's attack on Flair could mark the beginning of her first-ever feud in the Stamford-based promotion. A potential match between the two stars would provide a significant platform for the former AEW star to make a grand in-ring debut and establish her presence in WWE.

As the events unfold on tonight's show, it will be intriguing to see what happens with the WWE Women's Championship and whether Jade's potential unexpected interference will have lasting consequences on the title picture.

What else is going to happen on tonight's SmackDown?

Tonight's edition of SmackDown promises to be an exciting show, featuring a lineup of anticipated segments and matches especially after the announcement of Roman Reigns vs LA Knight at Crown Jewel. Additionally, the return of Logan Paul, fresh off his recent boxing victory over Dillon Danis in London, has generated significant interest among fans.

The YouTuber's callout of Rey Mysterio has sparked speculation about a potential United States Championship match, with the two stars set to meet once again on tonight's SmackDown. As Crown Jewel approaches, fans are eager to see if this match will be added to the card.

The ongoing rivalry between the LWO and Bobby Lashley, along with The Street Profits, is expected to continue on tonight's show. At Fastlane, the villainous faction was unable to get the upper hand after Rey asked for the help of Carlito. Last week, the trio welcomed back the star by attacking him backstage.

In addition, tonight's episode features a high-stakes showdown between Santos Escobar and Montez Ford. With members of both teams positioned ringside, the match is expected to be fiercely contested, as Escobar seeks to exact revenge and earn respect in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

With the momentum building for Crown Jewel 2023, tonight's SmackDown is setting the stage for compelling storylines and exciting matchups, adding to the anticipation for the upcoming premium live event.

