31-year veteran to turn heel after 1827 days and cost LA Knight his match against The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023? Exploring the possibility

LA Knight has seen a notable surge in popularity and recognition. He caught fans' attention earlier this year, and the enthusiasm doesn't appear to be waning anytime soon.

The Megastar will pair up with the legendary John Cena to face The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane 2023, but his hopes of success may be dashed if the 14-time world champion, Triple H, turns heel and costs Knight the match at the PLE.

There is speculation that Triple H could be harbouring dissatisfaction towards Knight, which arises from comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash during his Kilq This Podcast.

LA Knight and Nash have been engaged in a heated conflict. The former WWE champion retaliated by revealing details he claims to have learned from Triple H about The Megastar after Knight brought up a previous verbal error Nash made during a promo segment on SmackDown.

Here's what Nash said:

"I call Triple H. 'Paul, what's the deal?' Early, it said negotiations were going great and then it seemed like there was a hitch. Paul told me, 'I don't understand. This kid...' 'Kid? This guy is my age. Are you more worried about the fact that his fan appeal will recede faster than his hairline?' Unless you're just a knob gobbler, there is no way you would pick those sunglasses as something to wear. Paul said, 'We're so far apart that the only way I'll sign this guy is as a nostalgia act.' 'Like me, a legends deal?' 'Yeah, he's doing their sh*t. I can't give him the same pay as guys going out there doing original sh*t.'" [H/T Fightful]

These comments were most likely designed to pique interest in LA Knight's ascension to the top, and Fastlane 2023 may see The Game revert to being a heel authority figure and screw Knight in his bout. If Triple H turns heel, it will mark his first step into such a role since 2018.

Triple H reinstating The Authority could elevate LA Knight to superstardom

The portrayal of Triple H as a heel authority figure significantly contributed to the rise of Daniel Bryan in 2014, elevating him to a prominent position as one of the most accomplished and influential performers of the modern era. He could do the same for Knight.

There has been a significant amount of public support for LA Knight to be bestowed with a championship in recent months. It is hoped that his association with John Cena will ultimately lead to further recognition.

It remains to be seen if the potential reinstatement of The Authority into WWE programming will happen. We will find out when the cameras roll for Fastlane.

