31-year veteran to turn heel after 5 years and help Damian Priest cash in on Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility

At WWE Crown Jewel 2023 PLE this Saturday, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre.

If Seth Rollins retains his title at the PLE, Damian Priest may finally be able to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and become the next World Champion. How will he accomplish this? Here comes Triple H. The 31-year veteran could turn heel after five years and recreate what he did seven years ago.

In 2016, The Game helped The Visionary fend off Roman Reigns but later betrayed him by nailing him with a pedigree, thus giving Kevin Owens the match and the championship.

After Rollins successfully defends his championship against McIntyre, Triple H could do the same and enter the ring at Crown Jewel to embrace The Visionary. He could then pedigree the champ, allowing Damian Priest to cash in and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

In addition to supervising WWE, Triple H deserves credit for providing The Shield members—especially Rollins—with the necessary opportunities to flourish in the Stamford-based promotion. He could give The Judgment Day the same chance and see Damian Priest succeed in the WWE as the new World Champion.

It remains to be seen whether this will materialize. It is purely speculative at this time, but in the world of professional wrestling, never say never.

Seth Rollins and Triple H faced each other at WrestleMania 33

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest names in WWE today. Fans consider him to be among the greatest in the world at what he does.

Rollins' on-screen career has been closely linked to Triple H's. As mentioned above, The Game helped Rollins in his quest to win the vacant Universal Championship in a match on an episode of RAW in 2016.

The Architect was eventually forced to lose when The CCO betrayed him. All of this culminated in one of the finest matches at WrestleMania 33, which Rollins won against Triple H.

It will be intriguing to see how a collaboration with Damian Priest pans out, and if The Game reintroduces Authority 2.0 with The Judgment Day, let's wait and watch.

Would you like to see Damian Priest align with Triple H and win the World Title?

