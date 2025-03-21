32-year-old superstar to help Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and CM Punk? Exploring potential swerve on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown will take place in Bologna, Italy, and fans are highly interested in what will be going down. Several big matches and segments have been announced, but the most interesting has to be a confrontation between three major stars.

Ad

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will be in the same building and will likely go face-to-face in the middle of the ring. Rollins, in particular, has made enemies out of both WWE stars. Thankfully for him, he could have an unexpected backup in the form of Solo Sikoa.

The 32-year-old Samoan star absolutely hates his cousin Roman Reigns and is furious he lost the Ula Fala earlier this year. Meanwhile, he doesn't exactly have love for CM Punk, who helped Roman's OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames last November.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

As a result, it would make sense for him to want to punish both former WWE Champions. The perfect way for Sikoa to do that is by helping The Visionary out against Seth's two adversaries tonight on SmackDown.

Of course, Seth Rollins would likely be hesitant to work with Solo. Still, if he's alone against two of the greatest stars in the company, Rollins might be willing to accept working with Sikoa, even if just temporarily. Who knows what a temporary partnership could lead to?

Ad

Seth Rollins working with The New Bloodline would shift things in WWE

If Seth Rollins and Solo Sikoa managed to get on the same page, things would dramatically shift in WWE moving forward. This is both because of the two being top players themselves, but also thanks to Sikoa's affiliation.

Solo currently has Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu with him. While there is certainly some lingering tension between The Samoan Werewolf and Sikoa, they seem to be on the same page overall right now. Tonga Loa, who is currently out of action, will likely return to action in a few months, too.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This means Solo and team could be at full strength. If the group unites with Seth Rollins, they could actually prove to be unstoppable. Rollins and Sikoa could take over as the leaders. Meanwhile, Fatu could be the enforcer of the stable. This would lead Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to be the tag team of the group.

These five men together could run WWE. Roman Reigns and CM Punk would be in big trouble, as if they even managed to get along, they can't handle that destructive force alone.

For now this is all speculation, and fans have to wait and see what goes down on SmackDowm tonight in Bologna, Italy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback