33-year-old star to betray The Judgment Day and align with Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day hogged the limelight on Monday Night RAW. From dominating matches and winning titles to igniting massive rivalries, the heel faction is currently on top. However, as it happens when things are a little too well, they are hot targets for other wrestlers who cannot stand their success.

The Judgment Day could soon be betrayed by 33-year-old JD McDonagh. For quite a while now, McDonagh has been doing everything in his power to join the faction. However, he has not received a positive response from Judgment Day.

Instead, the heel faction has gone and tried to recruit other superstars like Jey and Jimmy Uso. Despite helping The Judgment Day win on so many occasions, being continuously overlooked will certainly hurt McDonagh. Hence, WWE could come up with an angle where the Irish wrestler betrays the faction and joins hands with Cody Rhodes.

WWE could book a 4v4 tag team match between The Judgment Day and the assembled force of Cody Rhodes, JD McDonagh, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. This contest between the two teams could take place at Fastlane or Survivor Series. While the angle is speculative, if WWE goes in this direction, it is bound to be a big hit.

Former WWE personality discusses facing The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley

Since Money in the Bank earlier this year, Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day have locked horns on multiple occasions. Rhodes faced Dominik Mysterio at the PLE recently. While the former won his match, Ripley involved herself in it and distracted The American Nightmare.

This led to Rhodes' wife, Brandi, calling out Rhea Ripley on X. During an appearance on Ring The Belle, Brandi discussed the possibility of meeting Ripley in the ring. Brandi Rhodes said:

"Yeah, no, I mean I really enjoyed watching that whole thing go down and playing along with a little bit on social and stuff. But, let's be real, I'm not going to wrestle Rhea Ripley, I'm not even training right now. Ya'll want me to get killed, seriously? If I was training or something, maybe, but no." (23:12 to 23:45)

While Brandi made her thoughts clear on the possibility of a match against Rhea Ripley, it will be interesting to see what her husband does against Judgment Day. It will also be worth noting whether The American Nightmare is able to finish the story at WrestleMania or not.

Do you want McDonagh to join The Judgment Day?