33-year-old star close to Bray Wyatt to make WWE return at SummerSlam? Exploring potential spot for a comeback

There has been a lot of fan speculation regarding Bray Wyatt's return to WWE ever since his sudden absence earlier this year. In his most recent run in the company, The Eater of Worlds hasn't operated alone, he has been accompanied by Uncle Howdy.

Bray Wyatt is one of the headline stars we saw make a return following Triple H's takeover of WWE creative. He returned at last year's Extreme Rules PLE and proceeded to feud with LA Knight, where we were introduced to Uncle Howdy. It's unknown who is behind the mask of the ominous character, but it's been speculated to be Bo Dallas, Wyatt's real-life brother and former superstar. However, it looks like the 33-year-old won't be appearing at the upcoming SummerSlam event.

Recent reports suggest that there are no discussions regarding Bray Wyatt's return. Since Uncle Howdy is tied with the multi-time champion, there's no reason to bring him back alone.

What were the reported plans for Bray Wyatt before his sudden WWE absence?

After Bray Wyatt ended his feud with LA Knight at the Royal Rumble, he began a feud with Bobby Lashley. The duo was seemingly setting up a match for WrestleMania 39, but it looks like the company actually had other plans.

It was reported that the Stamford-based promotion planned to have Wyatt in a faction alongside Eric Young and Alexa Bliss before his health issue. However, this angle may not occur anymore, as Young recently left WWE. If anything, new names might be pitched to form the group.

The Rotunda Brothers never shared the ring as partners

The former Universal Champion is not new to being part of a faction. In his main roster beginnings, he was the leader of The Wyatt Family with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, later joined by Braun Strowman. Interestingly, the latter has posted cryptic messages that hint at a possible return to the company.

Why does a wrestling veteran think Bray Wyatt should not return to WWE?

Due to the absence of the former Universal Champion and limited performances since his return, fans have become frustrated with him. As it turns out, Konnan shares the same sentiments.

Konnan stated that although he was a big fan of the SmackDown star, the latter had many personal issues, his matches are not impressive, and he is not worth what he's earning.

It remains to be seen if Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are set to return at SummerSlam or if fans will have to wait.

