33-year-old star to cost Bayley her match in Saudi to set up a feud? Potential surprise on WWE SmackDown explored

Bayley will be part of a special show of WWE SmackDown tonight. In preparation for the King and Queen of the Ring event tomorrow in Saudi Arabia, tonight's show will take place in the nation, and the company could prepare something for the occasion.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Bayley and Chelsea Green clashed heads and engaged in a backstage confrontation. This led to both women obtaining a singles match for tonight. Although it will be one-on-one between them, the challenger won't be alone in facing the Women's Champion as she will be joined by Piper Niven, who can make her presence felt during the bout.

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Piper could interfere during Chelsea and Bayley's match and cost the latter a successful time in Saudi Arabia. Following Green's bout, the Scottish star could tussle with the champion for the gold which could be set up at Clash at the Castle in Scotland next month. In this way, Piper will have a shot at the gold and be featured in a prominent match in her home country.

Two other matches are set for the upcoming episode, which includes Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament, followed by Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

King and Queen of the Ring will occur on May 25, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Clash at the Castle will be on June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

What did Bayley think of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments happening on WWE SmackDown?

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments occurring on both WWE RAW and SmackDown have highlighted several stars, but especially more so for the women's division. Due to this, the Women's Champion thought of an interesting suggestion.

Following a past episode of SmackDown, Bayley stated that watching the Queen of the Ring tournament made her realize that WWE should hold another Evolution show, which is an all-women's premium live event that took place in 2018.

"This #QueenOfTheRing tournament is calling for an Evolution 2. @WWE #Smackdown," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see what will happen tonight on WWE SmackDown once The Role Model and Chelsea Green finally meet each other inside the ring. Also, what role Piper Niven will play during the match also remains to be seen.