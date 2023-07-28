33-year-old star to dethrone Gunther in a massive swerve? Analyzing subtle tease

Gunther and Drew McIntyre are set to go to war at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Gunther defeated the Scottish Warrior on The Grandest Stage of Them All earlier this year. After that, McIntyre took a break from WWE. He made an unexpected comeback at the Money in the Bank 2023 PLE and attacked Gunther. Since then, McIntyre and the Imperium have been at odds.

The most recent episode of RAW featured a confrontation between the two, where they agreed to a match at SummerSlam 2023. McIntyre kept throwing insults at Gunther until Ludwig Kaiser came forward and challenged McIntyre to a match to protect his leader's dignity.

During the segment, Drew McIntyre tried to stir the pot between Imperium and Kaiser, saying the latter would be a better leader for Imperium. How long can The Ring General and Kaiser be together? The Imperium leader has a history of abusing Kaiser and, if WWE splits them, Kaiser can fight him for the championship and dethrone him. The seeds of their feud can be planted at the upcoming SummerSlam event.

The idea that Kaiser had been mistreated can always be brought to light to set the stage for a future feud between the two.

Gunther talked about breaking the Intercontinental Title record

The WWE Universe has been monitoring The Ring General's days as Champion as he is close to breaking the Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record, which has stood for almost 40 years. His reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion has lasted a whopping 412 days, and there is no indication it will end anytime soon.

In an interview with Rick Ucchino of Cincy 3:60, the Imperium leader was asked what it would mean to him to break the record. He said it would be a big deal, but he's not looking too far ahead but concentrating on what's "right in front" of him.

"It would be, obviously, a great accomplishment and maybe the biggest accomplishment of my career, to that date. But also, there’s still some time to go, and I try to focus on what’s right in front of me and make the best out of that situation. I don’t try to get caught up in the future with what ifs and what could happen, even though it’s not that far away. I think once it’s all said and done, I’ll be able to lean back and enjoy it a little bit. It would be very rewarding and a big accomplishment," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

To become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther will have to first overcome The Scottish Warrior at SummerSlam. Let's just wait and see what happens.

