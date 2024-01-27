33-year-old star to enter the WWE Royal Rumble at a late number? Exploring potential hint

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble will air later tonight. One of the key matches at the event will be the Women's Royal Rumble Match. 30 of the top female superstars will battle it out to earn a title opportunity at WrestleMania.

So far, only a select handful of female talent has been confirmed for the bout. Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bayley, and Nia Jax were the first to be revealed, but new names have since been confirmed for the marquee match.

One of the stars hoping to win the Royal Rumble is Zelina Vega. She may have a good chance too, as during a vignette where she drew her number, she sarcastically asked WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis if he was okay with it.

While the comment may not seem like much, it could be a hint that Zelina drew a late number, which would certainly increase her odds of winning.

The upcoming Royal Rumble match is a great opportunity for Zelina to prove her worth to Nic Aldis. Recently, the talented wrestler and Aldis were engaged in a verbal battle on social media after the former questioned the GM about her next title shot.

In reply, Aldis stated that Vega would have to earn her title match. The upcoming 30-woman Royal Rumble match is the ideal opportunity for the WWE Superstar to answer Aldis in style as a victory would confirm her place in the WrestleMania main event.

Several other WWE stars are now confirmed for the big event

As noted above, Zelina Vega is now confirmed for the 30-woman match. A handful of other female WWE superstars have also been confirmed for the Royal Rumble match.

SmackDown Superstars, Shotzi and Michin, are also scheduled to compete in the match as both hope to headline WrestleMania for the first time. Interestingly, The Unholy Union's Alba Fyre is also set to compete, but Isla Dawn is being left out of the match.

The male wrestlers will also compete in a Royal Rumble Match of their own. In a social media and YouTube exclusive video, Carlito, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller all drew numbers. This confirms the three talented and confident performers will be competing in the traditional match on Saturday.

In total, the big event tonight will feature just four matches. Apart from the two traditional Royal Rumble matches, the United States Championship and the Undisputed WWE Universal Title will also be on the line this Saturday.

US Champion Logan Paul will defend his title against Kevin Owens, while Roman Reigns will put his belt on the line in a Fatal Four-Way match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight.

