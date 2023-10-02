33-year-old star to receive major push on WWE RAW in the coming weeks? Analyzing the potential

Currently, WWE RAW has a plethora of stars on its roster. The likes of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch all make for great viewing. However, despite all the big names on the brand, the Stamford-based promotion is always on a mission to create new stars.

Hence, there is a chance that a 33-year-old superstar on WWE RAW could receive a major push on the brand. The wrestler in question is Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser. While Ludwig has been in the shadow of Gunther until now, there is a possibility he could soon end up becoming a champion.

From October 25th to 27th, WWE will host three non-televised shows in Germany. Given that it is Ludwig's native country, the Stamford-based promotion might want to give him a push before they get to Germany. This is why we could see Kaiser either have a singles feud or head in the direction of tag team competition.

Before going to Germany, there is the possibility that Ludwig could team up with Giovanni Vinci and challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. While this is speculative, it will be interesting to see how WWE builds Ludwig before they head to Europe.

Ludwig Kaiser comments on Tiffany Stratton joining him on WWE RAW

For quite a while now, Ludwig Kaiser has been reasoning with Maxxine Dupri to join The Imperium. However, the Alpha Academy member refused every single time and went to the extent of slapping Ludwig. This led to speculations about Kaiser's real-life partner, Tiffany Stratton, being added to the feud.

While fans would like to see the same, Ludwig Kaiser shared his thoughts on Stratton joining him on WWE RAW. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Wrestlebinge, the Imperium member said Stratton does not need to come to RAW and be a part of his story since she is amazing by herself.

"I think that Tiffany doesn't really need to jump on that opportunity or that storyline that I'm doing right now because she is so amazing by herself. She is going to go her own way, so she [does] not by any means need any kind of support or push from my side. She is a one-of-a-kind athlete and a one-of-a-kind person, and she's been doing so amazing." [3:49 – 4:19]

While this might be disappointing for those who want to see Tiffany Stratton on WWE RAW, Kaiser seems right. Currently, Stratton is having a great time on NXT. She was recently involved in an epic Extreme Rules match against Becky Lynch at NXT No Mercy.