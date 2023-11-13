33-year-old superstar to attack and "injure" Sami Zayn before enormous match to be accepted into Judgment Day? Analysing the chances

Sami Zayn is booked for a huge match against The Judgment Day at Survivor Series. The former Honorary Uce will team up with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins against the top RAW faction in a WarGames match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

It is possible that Sami Zayn could be attacked by a 33-year-old star in the lead-up to Survivor Series. The person in question is none other than JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace can potentially attack and “injure” Zayn in order to be accepted into The Judgment Day.

McDonagh has been vying for a spot in the RAW faction for months. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has put his body on the line for the group on multiple occasions. He’s been referred to as “Judgment Day’s associate” by Michael Cole.

The former Jordan Devlin accidentally cost Finn Balor and Damian Priest their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane. He tried to make amends by taking care of Drew McIntyre, but ended up being manhandled by the Scottish Warrior on RAW.

McDonagh and Zayn squared off against each other at the Crown Jewel kick-off show on November 4 in Saudi Arabia. The Irish Ace was also unable to prevent the former tag team champion from stealing Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

Sami Zayn to cost his friends a huge match on RAW? Looking at the possibility

Sami Zayn failed to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of RAW last week. The pair subsequently got into a huge brawl with The Judgment Day.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso also got involved, and that led to Adam Pearce booking the eight men into a WarGames match.

The upcoming edition of RAW will see Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. It is possible Sami Zayn could inadvertently cost his friends the title match on the red brand.

Ideally, WWE would have the babyfaces quarrel amongst each other because of their differences in the lead-up to the Survivor Series. The differences would cost them major matches until WarGames.

