33-year-old superstar to help Bobby Lashley win against Karrion Kross? Analyzing WWE SmackDown Preview

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is set to take place at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. The company has already announced significant segments and matches for the show, including the first appearance of CM Punk on the blue brand since his return to the company. Bobby Lashley is also scheduled for a singles match, where he will face Karrion Kross in the first round of the United States Championship No.1 contender tournament.

For those unaware, last week, Logan Paul, the current US Champion, appeared on the Friday Night show and officially announced a tournament to decide the upcoming challenger for his title. The tournament includes Bobby Lashley, Santos Escobar, Karrion Kross, Dragon Lee, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, Kevin Owens, and a mystery participant from NXT.

However, it is important to note that the company has also announced that The Prizefighter suffered an injury, and his participation in this tournament is now uncertain.

Talking about Bobby Lashley, he will clash with Karrion Kross on tonight's show in a first-time-ever match, where the All Mighty may get some unexpected aid from B Fab. The possibility of this arises due to the recent segments on the blue brand between Lashley and his alliance, where WWE is potentially teasing the addition of B Fab to his villainous group.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see B Fab intervene in the match when Scarlett tries to provide aid to Kross, but the former Hit Row member comes to equalize the scenario. This would lead to Bobby Lashley officially adding the first female star into his group.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's edition of SmackDown and who progresses further in the US title tournament.

What else will happen on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown?

Besides Lashley vs. Kross, Dragon Lee will also face Santos Escobar in another qualifying match. Additionally, the company has announced a massive tag team match where Randy Orton and LA Knight will team up to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

AJ Styles is also expected to make his return after months of anticipation, as he appeared set for tonight's show in an advertisement. Asuka will also face Charlotte Flair in a singles bout on the show, continuing the rivalry between them. Also, CM Punk will make his first-ever appearance on SmackDown since his exit from the company back in 2014.

Overall, it seems like tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is expected to be a completely jam-packed show.

