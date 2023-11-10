33-year-old WWE star makes a hidden CM Punk reference before SmackDown? Checking if true

CM Punk's potential WWE return has been a matter of great anticipation and speculation among the fans, and any subtle references or teases related to him only serve to intensify the excitement surrounding his possible comeback. In addition to this, the 33-year-old WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's recent social media post, featuring a caption that mirrors a famous line from Punk's legendary promo on RAW in 2011, has caught the attention of fans.

This has led fans to believe that the long-awaited return of the Best in the World is now seemingly on the horizon, further fueling the anticipation for the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

The recent Instagram post of Grayson Waller features a phrase in the caption, "Even on commentary, nobody can touch me," which was a notable part of CM Punk's passionate monologue, also known as the Infamous Pipe Bomb delivered by the former WWE Superstar on June 27, 2011 edition of Monday Night RAW. For those who might not be able to catch the reference, Punk, in his promo, stated that:

"I have proved to everybody in the world that I am the best on this microphone, in that ring, even on commentary. Nobody can touch me! And yet"

Check out Grayson Waller's Instagram post below:

However, this is not the first instance of Waller seemingly dropping a reference to CM Punk amid the ongoing speculation about Punk's return. It is crucial to acknowledge the possibility that Waller might be playfully trolling fans with this caption, considering the heightened vigilance of fans who are now eagle-eyed for any hint related to Punk.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks as we are heading towards Survivor Series 2023, which is considered to be the ideal location for the return of CM Punk.

For those unaware, Survivor Series 2023 is set to take place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on November 25, 2023.

Will CM Punk's return make any difference in WWE?

Despite enjoying immense popularity, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo holds the opinion that CM Punk's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion might not significantly impact WWE's ratings and viewership.

However, despite being a controversial figure in recent months, Punk's undeniable popularity remains a focal point. His return to All Elite Wrestling has notably contributed to various metrics, including substantial social media engagement.

As speculation surrounds Punk's potential comeback, making early predictions about its impact remains somewhat uncertain. It will be intriguing to witness whether the Stamford-based promotion was able to pull out the unexpected return of Punk or not after his recent buzz of WWE comeback.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

