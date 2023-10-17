33-year-old WWE star has the potential to cost Gunther his title tonight on WWE RAW: Possibility analyzed

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW already appears to be a blockbuster show, featuring an Undisputed Tag Team title rematch between Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso and The Judgment Day. Additionally, another highly anticipated title match on the show will be between Gunther and Bronson Reed for the Intercontinental Championship. However, there's speculation that Ludwig Kaiser might shock the world by unexpectedly costing The Ring General his title in tonight's match.

This possibility arises from the video package of Ludwig Kaiser featured on last week's WWE RAW, seemingly indicating a potential solo run for Kaiser in the company. While there have been past rifts between Gunther and Kaiser, tonight's show presents a significant opportunity for Kaiser to betray Gunther, paving the way for his own solo career. Also, a feud against the Austrian bruiser will surely escalate his status in the company as an individual star.

Furthermore, recent episodes of the red brand have showcased the company's efforts to push Bronson Reed, with his notable victories signaling a potential plan to make Reed the next IC Champion. However, this might be facilitated with some assistance from Ludwig Kaiser. It also helps the company to protect The Ring General despite losing his Intercontinental Championship. If Gunther loses his title on tonight's show, it will open up the chances of him winning next year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

It will be intriguing to witness how tonight's show unfolds, particularly during Gunther's defense of his title against the formidable Bronson Reed.

Preview for tonight's WWE RAW

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, have successfully defended their titles twice. The two triumphed over Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens last week, and then against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on SmackDown. Tonight on WWE RAW, they are set for a rematch against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Ricochet, who was assaulted by Shinsuke Nakamura on a past episode of WWE RAW, took vengeance upon his return last week. Their ongoing conflict will come to a head in a Falls Count Anywhere match scheduled for tonight. Additionally, Rhea Ripley is slated to face Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout, with the potential to set up Ripley's match at Crown Jewel 2023.

Notably, tonight's show will mark Adam Pearce's debut as the sole General Manager of the red brand. Overall, the upcoming edition of RAW promises to be another exciting show for the fans. It will be interesting to observe how the events of tonight's show contribute to the excitement building up for Crown Jewel 2023.