330-pound WWE star to earn his first-ever World Title shot against Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility after recent tease

Seth Rollins has recently caught the attention of a 330-pound star who has set their sights on his World Heavyweight title.

The Visionary won the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year when he defeated AJ Styles at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Following that, Rollins proved his worth by successfully defending the coveted championship against Drew McIntyre at the Crown Jewel 2023.

Now, Seth could meet his next opponent soon. Among the prominent individuals who have made a significant impact in WWE in 2023, Bronson Reed stands out as one of the underrated talents. Reed revealed his desire to win the World Heavyweight Championship in response to a fan's request to Triple H on Twitter. The fan asked the CCO to establish a new championship belt for Super Heavyweights.

Although the behemoth has yet to secure a title on the main roster, his relentless efforts in pursuing the United States and Intercontinental Championships have been commendable throughout the year.

It remains uncertain how Reed's ambitions will align, especially with the addition of CM Punk vying for Rollins' championship and Drew McIntyre already scheduled to challenge the champion on January 1, 2024. However, Reed's current momentum has propelled him into a position where he could soon pose a formidable challenge to Seth Rollins, potentially at the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event.

It remains to be seen whether WWE will develop a feud between Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed; at this moment, it is only speculation. Let's wait and watch.

The confrontation between Seth Rollins and CM Punk on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW drew a large audience.

The viewership of the December 11 episode of RAW witnessed a substantial surge due to the intense promotional exchange between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The segment between The Straight Edge Superstar and The Kingslayer was by far the most-watched quarter-hour of WWE in nearly two years, garnering 1.88 million viewers.

Rollins has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with CM Punk's comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. During the segment, The Visionary openly shared his sentiments toward Punk, defending his stance by highlighting that despite Punk considering this place his home, The Second City Saint had regularly made negative statements about WWE throughout his almost ten-year hiatus.

Punk retorted by declaring his participation in the Royal Rumble, hinting that if he emerges victorious, he might opt for Rollins as his adversary. Let's see what the future holds for both superstars.

What are your thoughts on the confrontation between Rollins and Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.