34-year-old to join The Judgment Day to dethrone Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship, respectively, at WrestleMania 40. However, apart from these world titles, another title that will be defended at The Show of Shows is Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

On next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, JD McDonagh, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura will compete in a Gauntlet Match to determine who will challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, this upcoming match could witness a major twist.

Ahead of the match, JD McDonagh could be replaced by a 34-year-old superstar who could join The Judgment Day to dethrone Gunther. The star in question is Andrade. The reason why the former AEW star could join The Judgment Day can be attributed to a recent development that took place on WWE RAW.

After Dominik Mysterio lost to Gunther on this week's episode of RAW, he was being looked after by the medical team backstage. During this time, Andrade paid him a visit to check on him. After the 34-year-old star left the place, Dominik told The Judgment Day he could be valuable to them.

Hence, given that JD McDonagh has yet to establish himself on RAW, The Judgment Day could recruit Andrade to replace McDonagh in the aforementioned Gauntlet Match. It will be interesting to see if the fearsome faction decides to make such a move because if they do, it will be a great push for Andrade.

Andrade was victorious on his WWE RAW return

In December 2023, wrestling fans were taken by surprise when AEW President Tony Khan announced Andrade El Idolo's departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion. This announcement came after the 34-year-old star lost to Miro, formerly known as Rusev, at the AEW Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

Post this announcement, many people wondered what the next step in Andrade's career would be. While some believed he would compete on the independent circuit, others felt he would sign with a major promotion. Amid all the speculations, Andrade returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

After his return, the Mexican star signed with RAW, and during the latest episode of the red brand, he made his return by competing against Apollo Crews. In a decent outing, Andrade was able to get a quick victory. This is another reason why The Judgment Day would look to add him to their faction.

Regardless, Andrade's win on RAW was the first time he competed on the red brand since October 12, 2020. It will be interesting to see the storyline he is involved in leading up to WWE WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Andrade could be recruited in The Judgment Day? Sound off!

