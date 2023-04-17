34-year-old star could rehash Brock Lesnar's actions on WWE RAW tonight: Here's how

Bobby Lashley is set to take on the current United States Champion, Austin Theory, in a non-title match tonight on WWE RAW. However, things may not end too well for the former United States Champion in the match as he could succumb to a loss after a potential interference from Bronson Reed.

The 34-year-old could rehash Brock Lesnar's actions from RAW XXX, where The Beast showed up during Lashley's match against Theory to cost The All Mighty a win. Reed could follow in the footsteps laid out by Lesnar, destroying Lashley on tonight's red brand episode.

As you may know, WWE teased a potential feud between The All Mighty and the former NXT North American Champion two weeks ago on WWE RAW. Following that, the duo locked horns against each other in a one-on-one contest last week. However, the match ended in a double count-out.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



The crowd ATE that up, and so did I.



#WWERaw Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed ends in a Double Countout after an absolute WAR between two hosses.The crowd ATE that up, and so did I. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed ends in a Double Countout after an absolute WAR between two hosses. The crowd ATE that up, and so did I. 👏 #WWERaw https://t.co/lahihuPVap

Given how things unfolded, it is seemingly far from over between the pair. Hence, Reed making his presence felt during Lashley's match would make sense. This potential angle would not only grab a lot of eyeballs but would also lay down the breadcrumbs for a match between the duo at Backlash 2023.

On another note, while Lashley's first encounter with Reed ended in a double count-out, it received positive responses from WWE fans and critics alike. WWE veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the match:

"Bro, I liked this. This was the only thing on the show I actually liked! It was the only thing I actually liked. And you can tell, like, in the beginning, you can tell he was really nervous. But as it went on, I actually liked to see these two big brutes fight. I liked this part of the show." [56:25 - 56:47]

What else is announced for WWE RAW tonight?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will emanate live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on April 17, 2023. WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will make a return to respond to Cody Rhodes' challenge.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Brock Lesnar will be back on WWE Raw next week Brock Lesnar will be back on WWE Raw next week

Furthermore, Trish Stratus is set to explain her actions from last week, while Bobby Lashley will take on Austin Theory in a non-title showdown on tonight's show. Given the announced card, fans can expect another eventful episode of the red brand tonight.

Are you excited about Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory on WWE RAW tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

