34-year-old star to turn heel following his first ever WWE SmackDown singles match? Exploring the possibility

The most recent edition of WWE SmackDown showcased various high-profile segments and matches featuring the likes of Roman Reigns and LA Knight. Notably, Cedric Alexander made a surprise appearance, engaging in his first-ever singles match on SmackDown. In a heated backstage segment, Cedric and Dragon Lee confronted each other, eventually leading to their singles bout, which ended in Lee's favor after an intense battle.

Despite his loss, the company may have significant plans in store for Alexander, potentially involving a heel turn down the road. This turn could manifest as Alexander continues to face defeats in the coming weeks on the blue brand, ultimately leading to his transition to a heel persona.

Subsequently, WWE might utilize Cedric Alexander to support his former Hurt Business comrade Bobby Lashley, who is currently aligned with the Street Profits on SmackDown. Adding Alexander to Lashley's faction would bolster the group's strength and position in the near future. Additionally, in their ongoing feud against the Latino World Order, they appear to be lacking in numbers, particularly following the addition of Carlito to their group. Thus, Alexander could help balance the odds for the All Mighty and his allies.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the coming weeks now that Cedric Alexander has returned to WWE television.

What WWE has announced for the upcoming edition of SmackDown

The upcoming episode of the Blue brand, serving as the final edition before the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live event, has already been pre-recorded and will not be broadcast live.

While spoilers have already been leaked for the following week, the preview for the next SmackDown includes a weigh-in segment featuring Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul before their United States Championship match at Crown Jewel Premium Live event. This will mark their final on-screen interaction in the company before their anticipated title showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the show will feature a singles match between Bianca Belair and Bayley, continuing their ongoing feud amidst the buildup for the Belair vs IYO Sky title match at Crown Jewel. Alongside these segments, appearances from Roman Reigns, LA Knight, John Cena, and Solo Sikoa are also scheduled for the show, adding to the excitement and anticipation leading up to the upcoming event.

It remains to be seen how these will unfold at Crown Jewel 2023 PLE and how it will shape the landscape of the Blue brand moving forward.