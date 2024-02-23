34-year-old superstar to make a surprise appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024? Exploring the chances

The Elimination Chamber is just one night away and a 34-year-old superstar could spoil all the plans for Damage CTRL at the PLE. At the kick-off show, Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend their women's tag team Championships against Candice LaRae and Australia's own Indi Hartwell.

Since Auska and Sane joined Damage CTRL, the group has become more dominant than ever but many changes also taken place. Over the months, the Japanese champions formed a friendship and eventually kicked out their founder Bayley and Dakota Kai.

As we travel on the road to WrestleMania, The 2024 Royal Rumble winner could play spoilsport to the tag champs. Some fans are guessing, while some are hoping Bayley starts her revenge on Iyo Sky by first making sure her friends lose their belts to LaRae and Hartwell at the WWE Elimination Chamber.

While this would light up the show, it looks highly impossible. The 'Role model' hasn't traveled to Perth, Australia. Another reason this is unlikely to happen is that if it were to occur, it would be a significant moment and would be on the main show rather than pre-show. This match could be more of a gesture to give Indi Hartwell to perform in front of her family and country people.

Triple H reveals details about The Rock's availability ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber

The Rock's return is one of the biggest events of this decade. It has created a buzz in every corner of the world across multiple industries. Despite his busy schedule, The Rock has managed to make multiple appearances for the company.

After this past SmackDown, The Rock spoke about the Elimination Chamber and teased a small appearance down under in Perth, Australia. However, this week on the Xav and Michelle for Breakfast podcast, Triple H confirmed The Great One will not be there, but still promised it will be a great show.

“You are not going to see The Rock. I’m not gonna spin that because I don’t want people expecting that and not see that. This show will be spectacular, and nobody will miss The Rock. As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight, as you can imagine. So we have him for a lot of events. Unfortunately, this was not one of them.”

While the Triple H era has been marked by multiple surprises, The Rock's appearance at Elimination Chamber is as good as zero. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns also revealed he won't be flying down to Perth, Australia for the Elimination Chamber.