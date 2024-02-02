34-year-old to visit SmackDown this week? Analyzing why the WWE star should consider it 

After having an unforgettable Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, WWE is heading towards their upcoming edition of SmackDown, which will be marked as the fallout episode of Royal Rumble for the blue brand. Fans are already eagerly anticipating this show as Cody Rhodes is all set to appear on Friday night after sharing a heated segment with Seth Rollins on RAW after the Rumble.

However, not only The American Nightmare but also fans might see Andrade making an unexpected appearance on the show despite being a RAW Superstar. For those unaware, Andrade made his return to the Stamford-based promotion at the Royal Rumble event by entering in the number four spot during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Later, he got eliminated at the hands of Bronson Reed after a survival of almost twenty-three minutes.

In addition, during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the former AEW star was involved in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce. He then signed with the red brand and is set to appear for them in the near future. However, despite this, there are chances that he might appear in the next episode of SmackDown.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see Andrade sharing a segment with the Latino World Order. This will also lead to a reunion between him and Zelina Vega, as she is also a member of the faction.

Further, if the company wants to proceed with the former United States Champion as a face, then a confrontation between him and Santos Escobar might also take place during his unexpected appearance.

What else is announced for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown?

A potential confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is something that is highly anticipated by the WWE Universe. As both Roman and Cody are announced for tonight's episode of SmackDown, a confrontation between these two is highly likely to take place.

Besides this, Bayley is also scheduled for a massive segment on the upcoming edition of Friday Nights, where she will reveal her WrestleMania challenger. Initially, the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match winner appeared on RAW, but things didn't go well after Nia Jax confronted them. This resulted in Bayley disclosing that she would reveal her challenger on SmackDown.

After having a controversial finish at Royal Rumble, Logan Paul is also advertised for the upcoming show. Overall, the upcoming show seems to be completely stacked and surely intriguing to watch.

